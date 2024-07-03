Augie Haas to Release Live Jazz Album in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Each of the ten tracks on jazz trumpeter/singer Augie Haas’s new album, Augie Haas +8 Live At The Speakeasy, was recorded in one take before a live audience on a single night in May of this year. Set for release on August 16, 2024, the record realizes Haas’s desire to create an album where listeners close their eyes and feel transported to a basement speakeasy in NYC, hearing great jazz and having an amazing time basking in the environment of what jazz is all about – the players, the listeners, and the moment.

“What you hear is what actually happened that night, in real time,” says Augie Haas. “We did one take and recorded it live in front of an audience at The Speakeasy on the Upper West Side. Our goal with this album is to immerse the listener in the highest quality music, set within an ambience of authentic sounds of people enjoying themselves. We wanted this record to be fun, real, and raw, and I think we’ve achieved that.”

“I honestly describe my music as diet jazz,” adds Haas. “Some people seem to take this as an insult to the music, but I say it’s jazz without all the calories! I love playing music, but if no one is having fun, what’s the point? I’m not a fan of the 20-minutes solos, chorus after chorus. I think people, now more than ever, just want to hear good music and have a good time, and that’s what we’re all about.”

George W. Harris wrote in Jazz Weekly that Augie Haas as a vocalist is “always calm and comfortable, never resorting to histrionics,” while critic Jonathan Widran praised Haas’ “expansive mastery on the horn.” Augie Haas +8 Live At The Speakeasy showcases Haas’s strength as a powerhouse lead trumpet player fronting a supremely talented band, including Rick Germanson on piano, Gary Kerkezou on drums, Dick Sarpola on bass, Todd Groves on alto sax, Troy Roberts on tenor sax, Alden Banta on bari sax, Andrew Neesley on trumpet, and trombonist/vocalist Hailey Brinnel, with special guests Major Attaway and Kacie Sky on vocals, and Mike Gorham and Andrew Carson on trumpet.

The album hits the ground running with “Jamo Rocks,” a high-octane blues original by Augie Haas. Dick Sarpola, who gives us “four to the bar” with elegant, ear-popping acoustic bass clarity and Swiss watch rhythm, is soon joined by Gary Kerkezou’s drum set and Count Basie-style comments from Rick Germanson on piano. As the band comes in, it boils over with saxes and brass tossing off bits of hot dialogue – a perfect set-up for Troy Roberts’ powerful tenor sax solo that evokes memories of the “Texas tenors,” Arnett Cobb and Illinois Jacquet – punctuated by a wild stop-time episode and a joyous profusion of unstoppable trumpet shakes. Gary Kerkezou launches a virtuosic solo passage followed by an ending that can only be described as the epitome of “hot jazz.”

Hailey Brinnel’s rapid-fire vocal dexterity shines on “The Sound,” setting the stage for an epic sax battle between Todd Groves (alto) and Troy Roberts (tenor). Songbird Brinnel again delights with her plaintively sweet shadings on “Candy,” made doubly unforgettable by Dick Sarpola’s splendid bass virtuosity and a scene-stealing sax solo from Todd Groves.

“Fly Me To The Moon” offers a tip of the hat to the classic Sinatra version while conjuring a totally different groove. A jazz singer of formidable talent and creativity, Major Attaway polishes each lyric with a shimmering clarity reminiscent of Joe Williams. An Augie Haas original, “Keep On Keeping On,” is a groove-based tune featuring Todd Groves on alto sax. This track is a true joy ride that reflects the spirit of the jazz ensembles of the great Cannonball Adderley in the late 1960s.

Augie Haas demonstrates his intensely creative spirit and intelligent way of improvising on “You Can Fly!” The tune’s wrap-up features Haas’s trumpet improv sailing over the top of the band, just like Peter Pan himself. This is big band jazz at a stratospheric height that keeps listeners engaged and delighted.

“Simply put, this album is a real document of live music and jazz,” explains Augie Haas. “The live aspect is important because technology permeates today’s music to the extent that it can be hard to be sure what is actually performed and what is produced. I truly can’t think of another recording like this in recent years, not just live, but really living.”

ABOUT AUGIE HAAS:

Augie Haas lives in New York City where he is a professional trumpeter, composer, and teacher. As one of the most in-demand freelance trumpet players in New York, Haas has worked with artists including Harry Connick, Jr., The Maria Schneider Orchestra, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Gil Evans Project, Birdland Big Band, various Broadway shows, and The Radio City Orchestra. Haas is currently a regular member of the orchestra for Aladdin on Broadway.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Augie Haas earned his Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies at Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of the Performing Arts. He went on to attend The University of Miami’s Frost School of Music Conservatory for a Masters in Studio Music in Jazz and a Doctorate in Musical Arts.

Haas has previously released five albums for adults: The Llama (2007), Doing It Augie Style (2009), Endless (2012), Have We Met? (2018), Dream a Little Dream (2019), and A 2020 Christmas (2020). He has also released three children’s albums: Baby Jazz (2008), The Dreamer, Vol.1: Sleepy Time (2022), and The Dreamer, Vol. 2: Playtime (2023). His book, Build Your Range, with editions for both trumpet and trombone, is sold worldwide.

Augie Haas +8 will give an album release party on August 12, 2024 at The Speakeasy at The Gin Mill, 442 Amsterdam Ave, NYC.

Augie Haas +8 Live At The Speakeasy will be available on all major platforms.

TRACK LIST

1. Jamo Rocks

2. The Sound

3. Candy

4. Fly Me To The Moon (ft. Major Attaway)

5. You Can Fly!

6. Keep On Keeping On

7. I Put A Spell On You (ft. Kacie Sky & Mike Gorham)

8. Feelin' Alright

9. The Red Door (ft. Andrew Carson)

10. Za Tobą Pójdę Jak Na Bal

MUSICIANS:

Alto Sax – Todd Groves

Tenor Sax – Troy Roberts

Bari Sax – Alden Banta

Trumpet 1/Vocals – Augie Haas

Trumpet 2 – Andrew Neesley

Trombone/Vocals – Hailey Brinnel

Piano – Rick Germanson

Bass – Dick Sarpola

Drums – Gary Kerkezou

Vocal (“Fly Me to the Moon”) – Major Attaway

Vocal (“I Put a Spell on You”)– Kacie Sky

Trumpet (“I Put a Spell on You”) – Mike Gorham

Trumpet (“The Red Door)” – Andrew Carson

Photo credit: Shannen Bamford

