Audiomack Celebrates A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as One of its Most-Streamed Artists

As announced in Billboard today, preeminent artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack honored multi-platinum Bronx rap superstar A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as one of its most-streamed artists. Boogie recently surpassed 200 million streams on Audiomack and over 1.6 billion streams on Hoodie SZN overall, with "Look Back At It" going 2x platinum.

Fellow Atlantic Records rapper Roddy Rich also came to show his support along with Highbridge rapper Don Q. Boogie also had a quick run in with 50 Cent who showed his support and gifted him bottles of his Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne.

"A Boogie is one of my favorite artists so I'm thrilled that we're able to honor him with the 200 million streams milestone," said the company's COO Dave Ponte. "We saw in the numbers that he was going to be big when he first started to use the platform. He's the artist who paved the way for others coming up in New York. I wouldn't be surprised if he is the first artist to hit a billion streams on Audiomack."

The private 40 seat dinner was hosted by Audiomack x Billboard at Jue Lan Club in New York City.

This year, Audiomack continues to make one unprecedented move after another, enjoying unparalleled success along the way. The platform currently welcomes 3 million daily active users. Not to mention, it has gathered over 1 billion streams to date with 30 million-plus streams every single day.

Photo credit: @shareifz





