Aubrie Sellers to Release Stripped-Back Singles

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Nashville-based singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers announced the release of two new stripped-back singles: 'Prototype (Close-Up Version),' out this Friday, October 16, and 'Delusional (Close-Up Version),' out Friday, November 6. Both reimagined songs are intimate, stripped-back versions of album tracks from Sellers' latest project, Attachment Theory (released March 20, 2026, on Casual Records | Carnival Records). With these fresh POVs, the tunes' introspective depth takes center stage.

Both singles can be pre-ordered here.

'Doing a close-up version of these songs allowed me to change the emotional perspective and strip them down to the bare emotions,' shares Aubrie Sellers. 'When you take away some of the cinematic elements, you're left with vulnerability. I liked the idea of hearing these songs with nowhere to hide, especially since the theme of the record is attachment and relationships.'

Out this Friday, October 16, 'Prototype (Close-Up Version)''s fresh POV serves as a deeper introspective take on the ways we internalize criticism and the need to build ourselves up again. Following this release, in early November, Sellers will release 'Delusional (Close-Up Version),' offering a more soul-stirring impact to the hauntingly beautiful song about falling headfirst in love and out of reality.

Arguably her best album yet, Attachment Theory is darker, edgier, and full of hard-won wisdom from bracing through the hellscape of modern dating. Released in tandem with the album is Attachment Theory: The Podcast, where each episode feels like a deep, honest conversation with a friend. Sellers invites listeners into her world, sharing insights and perspectives that aim not only to illuminate the themes within the album but also offer practical advice and wisdom for navigating their own relationships and personal growth.

Attachment Theory can be heard here, and Attachment Theory: The Podcast can be heard here.

About Aubrie Sellers

Aubrie Sellers is a genre-bending artist and songwriter from Nashville, who has been making waves since her debut album New City Blues earned a spot as one of Rolling Stone Country's Albums of the Year in 2016. Sellers premiered her unique style—a blend of influences ranging from Led Zeppelin to Ralph Stanley dubbed 'garage country'—on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that same year. A wave of critical reception followed, with appearances on Seth Meyers and a spot next to artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish as one of Elle's Women in Music.

After touring with Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, Sellers' 2020 sophomore album, Far From Home, garnered two nominations at the Americana Awards. Her side project with Jade Jackson, Jackson+Sellers, was lauded as 'passionate and gritty' on NPR's Fresh Air and was one of The New York Times' '15 Best Acts at SXSW' in 2021. Her song 'Far From Home' was featured in Yellowstone, landing her in the all-genre Shazam Top 100.

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