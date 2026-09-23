Miranda Lambert Features Ella Langley on CRISCO Opening Track

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Miranda Lambert is revealing another layer of Crisco, her highly anticipated album arriving Oct. 2 via MCA, with the announcement that fellow artist Ella Langley is the featured artist on 'Snakeskin Boots,' the album's opening track. The cinematic, retro-Western track will make its world premiere at Country radio on Oct. 2.

Built with the swagger of late-'60s cinematic Westerns and the attitude of Nancy Sinatra's 'Bang Bang,' 'Snakeskin Boots' opens Crisco with a larger-than-life story of a woman who knows exactly how to make her escape. Lambert and co-producer Jesse Frasure drew inspiration from the era's dramatic, stylized soundscapes, creating a track that could soundtrack a Quentin Tarantino film as easily as it could fill a dance floor at Studio 54.

The collaboration with Langley brings an especially personal connection to the song. The two artists have developed a creative relationship over the past several years, with Lambert serving as an influential presence in Langley's rapidly ascending career as a mentor, co-writer and co-producer. Their partnership has already earned recognition with Lambert recently receiving seven CMA Award nominations connected not only to her own artistry but also her contributions to Langley's project. Lambert co-produced Langley's acclaimed Dandelion project and joined Langley as a duet partner on album track 'Butterfly Season.' This week, 'Choosin' Texas,' which Lambert co-wrote and co-produced, made history by becoming the longest-running No. 1 song by any artist or song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

'We wrote 'Snakeskin Boots' with Ella in mind. She and I are kindred spirits, and when we were working on her album, I realized how many retro influences we share,' notes Lambert. 'To me, this song is kind of Thelma and Louise if they didn't drive off the cliff. It's two badass women getting away with something, and she's the perfect partner for that.'

'Snakeskin Boots' kicks off an album that finds Lambert embracing the musical history she loves while pushing it somewhere entirely her own. Across 12 tracks, Lambert celebrates the many worlds that have always existed within country music as it nods to the genre's shared history with disco music. She explores heartbreak and hope, highways and honky-tonks, rhinestones and roller skates, creating a record that feels both timeless and refreshingly alive while embracing every side of the artist fans have come to love: the storyteller, the wanderer, the romantic, the troublemaker, the traditionalist and the dreamer.

Crisco Track List

1. Snakeskin Boots (with Ella Langley)

2. Crisco

3. Cowgirl Curtsy

4. Two Things Can Be True

5. Cuttin' Onions

6. Till The Going's Gone

7. To Everything

8. Whiskey Business

9. Right Where We Left It

10. A Song To Sing (with Chris Stapleton)

11. I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song

12. Sunset Marquis

About Miranda Lambert

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, producer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. GRAMMY-nominated single 'A Song To Sing' with Chris Stapleton arrived recently as the biggest streaming debut of her career, with Rolling Stone praising its 'dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion.' The song appears on her forthcoming album Crisco arriving Oct. 2 via MCA. The new project follows her 2024 GRAMMY-nominated Postcards from Texas, which continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her 'the most riveting country star of her generation.'

Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection as well as Idyllwind, her western clothing, accessories and footwear brand at Boot Barn. Her passion for animals inspired the creation of MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit which has raised over $15 million since inception to promote shelter pet adoption, support rescue organizations nationwide, advance spay & neuter and help shelters recover from natural disaster.

About Ella Langley

Ella Langley is a multi-Platinum, chart-topping and award-winning country artist whose unmistakable voice, fearless songwriting and magnetic live presence have made her one of the genre's defining new stars. After breaking out with her acclaimed debut album hungover, Langley entered a new chapter with Dandelion, her Platinum-certified and critically acclaimed sophomore album executive produced alongside Miranda Lambert and Ben West. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and delivered the biggest streaming week for a country album by a woman in two years.

Rooted in growth, self-reflection and lived-in storytelling, Dandelion features standout hits including the 6x Platinum 'Choosin' Texas' and Platinum-certified 'Be Her.' 'Choosin' Texas' has become one of the defining hits of the year, breaking records week by week and becoming the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 of all time. Langley also swept all seven of her nominations at the 61st ACM Awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

With sold-out tours, chart-topping hits, major award recognition and a growing list of collaborations across music, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, Langley continues to expand the boundaries of what a modern country star can be.

Photo Credit: MCA | Size: 6



Photo Credit: MCA | Size: 6

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