Photos: THE TRUTH Nashville to Open with Miranda Lambert One-Night Show

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Ahead of her highly anticipated album Crisco arriving Oct. 2 via MCA, three-time GRAMMY Award winner Miranda Lambert will headline the Oct. 1 opening night of Nashville's newest live music venue, The Truth, for a full set featuring her catalog of award-winning hits alongside a preview of select tracks off the new album. Tickets for 'Miranda Lambert: One Night Only' go on sale to the general public this Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. CT via thetruthnashville.com.

Photo Credit: MCA | Size: 6















Set in Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, the 4,400-capacity venue will welcome Lambert as its inaugural artist for a one-night-only performance that feature a 12-piece string section as she celebrates Crisco in the city that has been home to so much of her creative life and career.

'It was magical to hear the way strings can transform a song when we were in the studio creating this record, and I can't wait to bring that to life in an even bigger way with our full setlist,' shared Lambert. 'We've never gotten to play that way on stage, and to have the opportunity to do it for the first time at the opening of a beautiful new venue right here in Nashville is going to be really special.'

The opening-night performance comes as Lambert enters a new creative era with Crisco, a vibrant and joyful collection inspired in part by the long-overlooked connection between country music's dance hall tradition and the energy of disco. Early previews of the project include 'Sunset Marquis,' a dreamy, California-soaked song, the previously released title track, 'Till The Going's Gone' and GRAMMY-nominated duet 'A Song To Sing' with Chris Stapleton which all join in showcasing the vibrant layers and joyful creative spirit at the heart of Crisco.

For more information, visit MirandaLambert.com.

Crisco Track List

1. Snakeskin Boots

2. Crisco

3. Cowgirl Curtsy

4. Two Things Can Be True

5. Cuttin' Onions

6. Till The Going's Gone

7. To Everything

8. Whiskey Business

9. Right Where We Left It

10. A Song To Sing (with Chris Stapleton)

11. I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song

12. Sunset Marquis

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, producer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. GRAMMY-nominated single 'A Song To Sing' with Chris Stapleton arrived recently as the biggest streaming debut of her career, with Rolling Stone praising its 'dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion.' The song appears on her forthcoming album Crisco arriving October 2 via MCA. The new project follows her 2024's GRAMMY-nominated Postcards from Texas, which continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her 'the most riveting country star of her generation.'

A multi-dimensional superstar, Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection as well as Idyllwind, her western clothing, accessories and footwear brand at Boot Barn. Her passion for rescue animals inspired the creation of her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised over $13 million since inception to promote adoption, support shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.



Photo Credit: MCA | Size: 6

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