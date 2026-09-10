THE 60TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS Nominees Announced

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The Country Music Association has announced nominees for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' recognizing the artists, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, musicians and music video directors whose work has defined Country Music throughout the last year. Nominees are determined by CMA's 7,083 voting-eligible Professional members, spanning every corner of the Country Music landscape.

'For six decades, the CMA Awards have celebrated excellence in Country Music,' says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. 'We're grateful to CMA's Professional members, whose collective voice determines every nomination, bringing real expertise to the balloting process each year. Congratulations to all of this year's deserving nominees. We cannot wait to celebrate our milestone anniversary together in November.'

Ella Langley tops the list with nine nominations, while other top nominees include Miranda Lambert with seven nominations, Kacey Musgraves and Ben West with five nominations each, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with four nominations each, and Dave Clauss, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson with three nominations each. Vying for the night's highest honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, are Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' broadcasts live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor, Thelma & James and Ben West.

Nominees for this year's CMA Awards were revealed first on ABC's 'Good Morning America,' then via livestream on CMA's official YouTube channel.

Lainey Wilson is set to host the ceremony for a third consecutive year, as previously announced.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

'Be Her' – Ella Langley; Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

'Choosin' Texas' – Ella Langley; Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

'I Knew It, I Knew You' – Taylor Swift; Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift; Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk

'Somewhere Over Laredo' – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

'The Fall' – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Album of the Year

Ain't In It For My Health – Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

Dandelion – Ella Langley; Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum; Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

The Way I Am – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Song of the Year

'Be Her'; Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

'Beautiful Things'; Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

'Choosin' Texas'; Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

'Dry Spell'; Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

'Gary'; Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Musical Event of the Year

'A Song To Sing' – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton); Producer: Dave Cobb

'Horses and Divorces' – Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert); Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

'I Can't Love You Anymore' – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen; Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West

'If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay' – Carly Pearce & Riley Green; Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West

'McArthur' – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGRaw; Producer: Jay Joyce

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video of the Year

'Choosin' Texas' – Ella Langley; Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney

'Dry Spell' – Kacey Musgraves; Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves

'Gary' – Stephen Wilson Jr.; Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.

'The Fall' – Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney

'White Horse' – Chris Stapleton; Director: Running Bear

New Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

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