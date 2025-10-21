Atmosphere Reveals Dates for 'The Winter Carnival Tour' in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atmosphere has announced new tour dates for 2026 with ‘The Winter Carnival Tour’ featuring Sage Francis, R.A. The Rugged Man, with a Special Performance By Kool Keith and a Premier DJ Set by Mr. Dibbs.

The 27-date tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on January 15th with stops along the way in Brooklyn, NY, Chicago, IL, a hometown stop in Minneapolis, MN, Austin, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA and wrapping in Albuquerque, NM on February 21st. See full tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 24th at 10 AM local time here.

“When we first decided to pull this tour together, we wanted to stack the line-up to feel reminiscent of the ‘Atmosphere & Friends' stage that we curated at the legendary Soundset festival,” shares Slug, “I consider all of these featured artists to be friends of mine. Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs have toured with me numerous times over the last 25 years, and they always bring the fun/pain.This is my first time traveling with R.A. The Rugged Man and Kool Keith, but anyone familiar with them knows how much party they make. Regardless of where you position yourself on the spectrum of underground & independent hip-hop, The Winter Carnival Tour promises to be a good time for everybody. Coming to a Winter landscape near you."

Kool Keith adds: “I’ve been on a lot of stages, but this Winter Tour Carnival is gonna be sumthin different. Energy, creativity, and real hip-hop from the galaxies — that’s what I’m gonna bring to every city.” R.A. The Rugged Man states: "I'm excited and proud to be part of this Iconic tour of independent giants and legends, doing what we all love to do for people who love to see us do it. I want to make this one legendary, a tour the fans remember for the rest of their lives !!!!!" Sage Francis boasts: “It’s obviously an honor and a privilege to be a part of an Atmosphere tour, but what I’m most excited about is seeing how Kool Keith operates on a day by day basis. Absolute legend. I’ve never done shows with R.A. which is crazy in itself, so I’m really glad we’ll have a chance to build. Slug, Ant, Hebl, and Dibbs need to help me fold shirts though. Please.” Mr Dibbs also adds: “Having played with everyone on this tour individually, I can't wait to see what happens when 5 mini lion robots combine to form 1 giant super robot."

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Jestures, out now via Rhymesayers Entertainment, and the duo’s 30th Anniversary. Check out the music videos for singles, ”Grateful”, “Velour”, “Really”, “Yearning” and "Daley". On the day of its release the duo closed out the summer with a sold-out headline performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, marking their thirteenth headlining performance at the historic venue. Atmosphere recently completed the Dank Daze of Summer tour alongside Cypress Hill, Lupe Fiasco, and The Pharcyde, and played a special hometown headline show to a packed capacity crowd at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.

This year, the Atmosphere played a lineup of music festivals across the US beginning at Reggae Rise Up Florida in St. Petersburg, FL, Bongwalk Empire in Atlantic City, NJ, Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, CA, Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, CA and Reggae Rise Up Oregon in Redmond, OR.

In celebration of the recent 20th anniversary of You Can’t Imagine How Much Fun We’re Having Atmosphere released a limited edition re-issue with custom-built packaging. The collection is limited to 1,000 units, features a Custom Built "Cigarette Pack" design, a Hinge Top Hard Box w/ Silver Foil Inner Wrap, Set of Seven 7-inch Vinyl, Printed "Cigarette" Record Sleeves, 16-page Booklet w/ Expanded Liner Notes and Includes Bonus Track: "Don't Know How Much". The collection also includes a cassette, t-shirt, hoodie, mugs and pint glass and is available for purchase here.

The Winter Carnival Tour 2026

January 15 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

January 16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven Stage

January 17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

January 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

January 20 - Harrisburg, PA - Capital City Music Hall

January 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

January 23 - Boston, MA - Citizens House Of Blues

January 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

January 26 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

January 27 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

January 29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

January 30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

January 31 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

February 1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

February 3 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

February 5 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

February 6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

February 7 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

February 10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

February 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

February 13 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

February 14 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

February 16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

February 17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

February 18 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

February 20 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

February 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

April 17 - Tempe, AZ @ Reggae Rise Up*

*Atmosphere Festival Date

Photo credit: Sam Martucci