Astronomía Interior (Ángel Mosqueda and Jesús Báez) Share 'Abril' Single

Astronomía Interior is a musical project by Ángel Mosqueda and Jesús Báez, members of the Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award-winning Mexican rock band Zoé. This duo is characterized by their experimental sound and introspective focus on their electronic and pop compositions. Through their music, the band explores topics of identity, love and spirituality, combining their unique sensibilities into a fresh take on Mexican music. Now, the group returns with new single “Abril."

Speaking on the track, the duo says “All our songs inhabit their own universe. This song is no exception, with strong and clear images that echo what appears in our minds when we have a premonition: do we fear it or are we just a projection of it?” With this song, Astronomía Interior invites listeners into their universe, offering a track that electrifies the listeners’ senses. Its provocative chorus – “Everything changes color/Coal black tree/Or is it just a dream?” – makes us question the shades that live in our unconscious mind.

This extends to the official video for “Abril,” starring María Ibarra, who walks through the different rooms of an old house, surrounded by natural elements, which add an element of mystery. Concurrently, the viewer encounters Jesús and Ángel, who are silent witnesses of the adventure that the main character lives: walking through a world that could either be reality or a simple projection of the mind.

Their eponymous debut album, released in January 2023, received positive reviews for its sonic innovation and originality. So far in 2024, Astronomía Interior released the singles “Mar Universal,” “Siento La Noche (Hale-Bopp, 1997)” and “Significados,” the first hints of their next album.

Ángel Mosqueda got into music at an early age. His father influenced him. He began his career playing in rock bands in Cuernavaca, and in 2001, he joined Zoé as a bass player. His compositions, inspired by his life, include several hits in Zoé's repertoire. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the Mexican band's six albums, earning two Latin Grammys, platinum and gold records in Mexico and Colombia, and awards from MTV Europe Music Awards, MTV Latin America, and Lunas del Auditorio, among others. His work with Zoé has been fundamental to consolidating the band as one of the most important in Mexico.

Jesús Báez discovered his vocation for music at the age of ten and wrote his first piano piece at fifteen. Later, he joined Zoé as a keyboardist, where he recorded his first songs professionally. His compositions can be heard on Zoé’s six albums. Throughout his career, he has received multiple awards, including Latin Grammys, platinum and gold records, MTV awards, Lunas del Auditorio, and more.

After their successful career with Zoé, the duo ventured into this new project that stands out for its experimental sound and reflective message, showcasing some of the most creative moments of Báez and Mosqueda’s careers. This album allowed them to tour several cities in Mexico for the first time, capturing the attention of an audience eager for new musical experiences.

Photo Courtesy of Astronomía Interior

