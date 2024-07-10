Asia Chow Finds Serenity in Observing 'The Sleeping Dog' in New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



﻿New to the indie-folk scene, but already mesmerizingly timeless, Los Angeles’ Asia Chow has released her third single “The Sleeping Dog.” Viewed through the lens of her dog Aba’s unwavering contentment, Chow learns how to be more present in the moment. Guided by a slide guitar and her ember-like, full-bodied vibrato, “The Sleeping Dog” feels like a bar song known only by the locals, meant to be queued up between Linda Ronstadt and Neil Young.

"My toxic personality trait is that I must acknowledge every dog that I come across. It's almost concerning how much I love dogs, shares Chow. “Anyways, I was looking at my dog one day; she looked extra cute and peaceful. I thought about how grateful I was to know her and love her and how she teaches me to be more present and live in the moment. I wrote the song while I was thinking about all that. It had been a goal of mine to write more songs that were not sad girl vibes and it makes a lot of sense that one of them would be inspired by my iconic dog. Love her!"

Pooling together the efforts of her friends and family, today’s official video is a compilation of clips of man’s best friend going about life. It only seems natural that Chow would combine her two greatest passions, music and dogs, as an exercise in grounding herself.

Asia Chow stepped triumphantly out into the indie-folk scene with her debut single “Days Unchanged” at the end of 2023. Her first delicate and confessional offering won the praise of Vogue China and Flaunt, as well as editorial support on Spotify’s Fresh Folk and Today’s Singer-Songwriters, as well as Apple Music’s Breaking Singer-Songwriter and Acoustic Memories. She followed up her first release with a forlorn folk rework of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” Relying on her own tenacity and creative community that surrounds her, Chow’s first releases have created ripples much larger than she could have initially imagined.

Preceded by her successful modeling career, Chow always felt the pull to create music. First picking up the guitar in high school, she typically kept her music making isolated to the confines of her bedroom. Like many of us, the global pandemic made her rethink a lot of things and come to the conclusion that she didn’t want to live a life without ever taking a serious swing at a music career. Fearing that her shyness made her seem closed off, music has always felt like her most direct form of communication.

ABOUT ASIA CHOW

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, Asia Chow was raised on a steady diet of Mahler and 70s rock. Though she now makes music that lies at the intersection of folk, country, and nostalgic pop, as a teenager Chow emulated her rock guitar idols. However, she quickly realized that she felt more at home fingerpicking an acoustic guitar and found her voice through the solace of solitude. Post-college in New York, Chow continued to hone her songwriting craft while also working as a model to support herself and her music.

An avid lover of art and style, she has worked with renowned photographers including Steven Meisel, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Tim Walker, and Inez and Vinoodh. She has also been featured in campaigns for brands such as Shiseido, Zac Posen, David Webb, and Givenchy. She has graced the pages of Vogue, French Vogue, W Magazine, V Magazine, international editions of Vanity Fair, and the cover of Vogue Italia.

Heavily influenced by her studies as an English major, Chow writes, produces, and performs music that aims to underscore the power of words. A shy person by nature, Chow finds that what she is unable to say through speech is often best expressed through song. She writes deeply personal lyrics that communicate her innermost thoughts and hopes that the vulnerability in her music can bring comfort to her listeners the same way that her favorite musicians’ work have done for her.

Photo Credit: Mert Alas

