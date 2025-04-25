Ashley Wineland To Kick Off 'Moments in Time' Tour in Chandler, AZ

The 50+ date trek will feature headlining shows across the country, including multiple festival and fair performances.
Tonight, April 25, country singer-songwriter Ashley Wineland will kick off her “Moments in Time” Tour at The Stillery in Chandler, AZ. The 50+ date trek will feature headlining shows across the country, including multiple festival and fair performances. Tickets are available here.
Previously opening for artists like Lainey Wilson, John Michael Montgomery, and Sawyer Brown, Ashley absorbed invaluable lessons in professionalism and the power of connecting with her audience. Her arena-ready vocals and energetic performances have already drawn early comparisons to country icons like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Gretchen Wilson. The powerhouse vocalist’s combination of electrifying stage presence and immersive storytelling has enabled her to carve her own unique trail as an independent artist.
Now working with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum producer Marti Frederiksen — known for hits like “Mama’s Song” (Carrie Underwood) and “Dreamer” (Ozzy Osbourne) — Ashley is entering 2025 with more new music, including her most recent release, “Tumbleweed” (Sept 2024). The song’s music video has garnered over 1.3 million views while the track itself highlights Marti and Ashley’s creative chemistry. “Marti and I have had nothing but pure magic come out of the studio,” shares Ashley.
As Ashley Wineland gears up for her “Moments in Time” Tour and a wave of new music in 2025, she shows no signs of slowing down. Whether she’s lighting up the stage, cutting tracks in the studio, or engaging fans online, Ashley continues to build unstoppable momentum — proving you don’t need a major label to make major moves. Armed with authenticity, ambition, and a powerhouse live band, Ashley is blazing her own trail and making it look effortless.
Photo Credit: Sarah Vitel
