Ashley Wineland To Kick Off 'Moments in Time' Tour in Chandler, AZ

The 50+ date trek will feature headlining shows across the country, including multiple festival and fair performances.

By: Apr. 25, 2025
Ashley Wineland To Kick Off 'Moments in Time' Tour in Chandler, AZ Image
Tonight, April 25, country singer-songwriter Ashley Wineland will kick off her “Moments in Time” Tour at The Stillery in Chandler, AZ. The 50+ date trek will feature headlining shows across the country, including multiple festival and fair performances. Tickets are available here.

Previously opening for artists like Lainey Wilson, John Michael Montgomery, and Sawyer Brown, Ashley absorbed invaluable lessons in professionalism and the power of connecting with her audience. Her arena-ready vocals and energetic performances have already drawn early comparisons to country icons like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Gretchen Wilson. The powerhouse vocalist’s combination of electrifying stage presence and immersive storytelling has enabled her to carve her own unique trail as an independent artist.

Now working with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum producer Marti Frederiksen — known for hits like “Mama’s Song” (Carrie Underwood) and “Dreamer” (Ozzy Osbourne) — Ashley is entering 2025 with more new music, including her most recent release, “Tumbleweed” (Sept 2024). The song’s music video has garnered over 1.3 million views while the track itself highlights Marti and Ashley’s creative chemistry. “Marti and I have had nothing but pure magic come out of the studio,” shares Ashley.

As Ashley Wineland gears up for her “Moments in Time” Tour and a wave of new music in 2025, she shows no signs of slowing down. Whether she’s lighting up the stage, cutting tracks in the studio, or engaging fans online, Ashley continues to build unstoppable momentum — proving you don’t need a major label to make major moves. Armed with authenticity, ambition, and a powerhouse live band, Ashley is blazing her own trail and making it look effortless.

“MOMENTS IN TIME” TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY / STATE

VENUE / FESTIVAL

Friday, April 25

Chandler, AZ

The Stillery

Saturday, April 26

Phoenix, AZ

Foley Ranch

Saturday, May 3

Richmond, MO

Richmond Missouri Annual Mushroom Festival

Saturday, May 10

Elkader, IA

Central Community Scholarship Fundraiser

Friday, May 16

New Town, ND

4 Bears Casino

Saturday, May 17

New Town, ND

4 Bears Casino

Saturday, May 24

Jackson, WY

Million Dollar Music Fest

Sunday, May 25

Jackson, WY

Million Dollar Music Fest

Friday, May 30

Lander, WY

Landers Bar & Grill

Saturday, May 31

Mills, WY

Mills Summer Fest 2025

Friday, June 6

Surprise, AZ

The Corral at White Tank Ranch

Saturday, June 14

Bottineau, ND

Bottineau County Fair

Thursday, June 19

Medora, ND

Little Missouri Saloon

Friday, June 20

Medora, ND

Little Missouri Saloon

Saturday, June 21

Perham, MN

Turtle Festival

Friday, June 27

Overland Parks, KS

Guitars and Cadillacs

Saturday, June 28

Overland Parks, KS

Guitars and Cadillacs

Thursday, July 3

Crushing, MN

2 Tall Tavern

Saturday, July 5

Gay Mills, WI

Stump Dodger Bash

Thursday, July 10

Gillette, WY

Gillette Concert Series

Friday, July 11

Wishek, ND

Tri County Fair

Saturday, July 12

Mott, ND

Hettinger County Fair

Tuesday, July 15

Miles City, MT

Cowtown Moosic Concert Series

Friday, July 18

Aurora, NE

Bands On The Bricks

Saturday, July 19

McCook, NE

Lighthouse Marina

Wednesday, July 23

Cheyenne, WY

Outlaw Saloon

Thursday, July 24

Cheyenne, WY

Outlaw Saloon

Friday, July 25

Brookings, SD

Brookings Country Club Members Event

Saturday, July 26

Le Mars, IA

Plymouth County Fair

Tuesday, July 29

Amagansett, NY

The Stephen Talkhouse

Thursday, July 31

Miller Place, NY

Daisy's Nashville Lounge

Friday, August 1

Springfield, VT

Springfield Concert Series

Saturday, August 2

Deer Isle, ME

Deer Isle Music Hall

Wednesday, August 6

Lake George, NY

Lake George Arts Project

Thursday, August 7

Holyoke, MA

Summit View Concert Series

Friday, August 8

Fairhaven, MA

Seaport Resort & Marina

Saturday, August 9

Salem, NH

Salembration Festival

Sunday, August 10

Elmira, NY

Eldridge Park

Wednesday, August 13

Aberdeen, SD

Brown County Fair

Thursday, August 14

Aberdeen, SD

Brown County Fair

Friday, August 15

Aberdeen, SD

Brown County Fair

Saturday, August 16

Waterville, IA

Country on the Creek 2025

Monday, August 18

Austin, MN

Hormel Historic Home

Tuesday, August 19

Madison, SD

Downtown In MadTown

Friday, August 22

Tower, MN

Fortune Bay Resort & Casino

Saturday, August 30

Bishop, CA

Tri County Fair

Saturday, September 6

Madera, CA

Madera District Fair

Wednesday, December 31

Richmond, MO

Branded Outdoor & Indoor Theatre

Photo Credit: Sarah Vitel



