Ashley Wineland To Kick Off 'Moments in Time' Tour in Chandler, AZ

Tonight, April 25, country singer-songwriter Ashley Wineland will kick off her “Moments in Time” Tour at The Stillery in Chandler, AZ. The 50+ date trek will feature headlining shows across the country, including multiple festival and fair performances. Tickets are available here.

Previously opening for artists like Lainey Wilson, John Michael Montgomery, and Sawyer Brown, Ashley absorbed invaluable lessons in professionalism and the power of connecting with her audience. Her arena-ready vocals and energetic performances have already drawn early comparisons to country icons like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Gretchen Wilson. The powerhouse vocalist’s combination of electrifying stage presence and immersive storytelling has enabled her to carve her own unique trail as an independent artist.

Now working with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum producer Marti Frederiksen — known for hits like “Mama’s Song” (Carrie Underwood) and “Dreamer” (Ozzy Osbourne) — Ashley is entering 2025 with more new music, including her most recent release, “Tumbleweed” (Sept 2024). The song’s music video has garnered over 1.3 million views while the track itself highlights Marti and Ashley’s creative chemistry. “Marti and I have had nothing but pure magic come out of the studio,” shares Ashley.

As Ashley Wineland gears up for her “Moments in Time” Tour and a wave of new music in 2025, she shows no signs of slowing down. Whether she’s lighting up the stage, cutting tracks in the studio, or engaging fans online, Ashley continues to build unstoppable momentum — proving you don’t need a major label to make major moves. Armed with authenticity, ambition, and a powerhouse live band, Ashley is blazing her own trail and making it look effortless.

“MOMENTS IN TIME” TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE / FESTIVAL Friday, April 25 Chandler, AZ The Stillery Saturday, April 26 Phoenix, AZ Foley Ranch Saturday, May 3 Richmond, MO Richmond Missouri Annual Mushroom Festival Saturday, May 10 Elkader, IA Central Community Scholarship Fundraiser Friday, May 16 New Town, ND 4 Bears Casino Saturday, May 17 New Town, ND 4 Bears Casino Saturday, May 24 Jackson, WY Million Dollar Music Fest Sunday, May 25 Jackson, WY Million Dollar Music Fest Friday, May 30 Lander, WY Landers Bar & Grill Saturday, May 31 Mills, WY Mills Summer Fest 2025 Friday, June 6 Surprise, AZ The Corral at White Tank Ranch Saturday, June 14 Bottineau, ND Bottineau County Fair Thursday, June 19 Medora, ND Little Missouri Saloon Friday, June 20 Medora, ND Little Missouri Saloon Saturday, June 21 Perham, MN Turtle Festival Friday, June 27 Overland Parks, KS Guitars and Cadillacs Saturday, June 28 Overland Parks, KS Guitars and Cadillacs Thursday, July 3 Crushing, MN 2 Tall Tavern Saturday, July 5 Gay Mills, WI Stump Dodger Bash Thursday, July 10 Gillette, WY Gillette Concert Series Friday, July 11 Wishek, ND Tri County Fair Saturday, July 12 Mott, ND Hettinger County Fair Tuesday, July 15 Miles City, MT Cowtown Moosic Concert Series Friday, July 18 Aurora, NE Bands On The Bricks Saturday, July 19 McCook, NE Lighthouse Marina Wednesday, July 23 Cheyenne, WY Outlaw Saloon Thursday, July 24 Cheyenne, WY Outlaw Saloon

Friday, July 25 Brookings, SD Brookings Country Club Members Event Saturday, July 26 Le Mars, IA Plymouth County Fair Tuesday, July 29 Amagansett, NY The Stephen Talkhouse Thursday, July 31 Miller Place, NY Daisy's Nashville Lounge Friday, August 1 Springfield, VT Springfield Concert Series Saturday, August 2 Deer Isle, ME Deer Isle Music Hall Wednesday, August 6 Lake George, NY Lake George Arts Project Thursday, August 7 Holyoke, MA Summit View Concert Series Friday, August 8 Fairhaven, MA Seaport Resort & Marina Saturday, August 9 Salem, NH Salembration Festival Sunday, August 10 Elmira, NY Eldridge Park Wednesday, August 13 Aberdeen, SD Brown County Fair Thursday, August 14 Aberdeen, SD Brown County Fair Friday, August 15 Aberdeen, SD Brown County Fair Saturday, August 16 Waterville, IA Country on the Creek 2025 Monday, August 18 Austin, MN Hormel Historic Home Tuesday, August 19 Madison, SD Downtown In MadTown Friday, August 22 Tower, MN Fortune Bay Resort & Casino Saturday, August 30 Bishop, CA Tri County Fair Saturday, September 6 Madera, CA Madera District Fair Wednesday, December 31 Richmond, MO Branded Outdoor & Indoor Theatre

Photo Credit: Sarah Vitel

Comments