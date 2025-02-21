Ashley Cooke and Joe Jonas Unite for New Anthem 'All I Forgot'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Big Loud's powerhouse country songstress Ashley Cooke joins forces with global superstar Joe Jonas for an unforgettable heartbreak anthem in "all I forgot" feat. Joe Jonas, available everywhere now. This hard-hitting duet blends Cooke's signature warmth with Jonas' smooth pop charm for a gut-punching anthem about love, loss and the memories that refuse to fade at the bottom of a bottle.

“Creating this song with Joe was an experience I'll never forget,” shares Cooke. “This one goes out to anyone who has felt the sting of heartbreak.”

Turning the classic “drinking to forget” trope on its head, “all I forgot” captures the sting of heartbreak that even the strongest pour can't drown out as Cooke and Jonas swap harmonies through a melody drenched in late-night regret. Produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Puth, this evocative track is the work of an all-star lineup of writers including Cooke, Jacob Kasher Hindlin (JKash), Griff Clawson, David Alexander, Naliya, Puth and Jonas.

The highly-anticipated release comes amidst a milestone week for the “fast-rising star” (People). Cooke recently headlined Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl to a packed house as part of her nationwide your place Tour, which has already thrilled crowds at Chicago's Joe's on Weed St. and Indianapolis' 8 Second Saloon. To tie a bow on the banner week, Cooke will perform as part of the coveted CRS New Faces of Country Music Show tonight.

With the momentum of her first No.1 Country radio hit with “your place” – one of the few solo female chart-toppers in 2024 – Cooke charges into 2025 as a nominee for Best New Country Artist at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Already named a MusicRow Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year, ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee and a CMT Music Award winner, Cooke continues to carve her 'place' as one of country music's most exciting female voices.

ABOUT ASHLEY COOKE:

With Big Loud / Back Blocks Music country artist Ashley Cooke, it's best to know what you're getting into – because this emerging star is the definition of more than meets the eye. Hailing from Parkland, Fla., Cooke embraces the energy of pop and depth of country. Vivid and emotionally pure, her sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop is often inspired by true tales of love, loss, and living, matching raw relatability and deeply addictive hooks. As she continuously proves to be one of the most exciting females in country music, Cooke's commitment to authenticity and a passion for capturing the magic between heartbeats has served her well.

Since her debut album shot in the dark earned her critical acclaim, Cooke has been recognized as MusicRow's Discovery Artist of the Year and Next Big Thing, Billboard's Rookie of the Month and iHeartCountry's On The Verge Artist. Cooke went on to win her first CMT Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Awards before being nominated for ACM New Female Artist of the Year, and is currently up for Best New Country Artist at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In 2024, Cooke earned her first No.1 at Country radio with her single, “your place,” making her one of the only women to reach the top of the charts that year. WIth national TV appearances on NBC's TODAY and ABC's The Bachelorette, and tours with Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell and Jordan Davis under her belt, Cooke is ready to take 2025 by storm. Cooke is currently headlining her your place Tour before hitting the road with Cody Johnson in Australia and Kane Brown throughout the US. With her sights set on 2025 being her biggest year yet, Cooke releases a highly-anticipated collaboration with Joe Jonas, “all I forgot,” out now and builds to her sophomore album due later this year.

ABOUT JOE JONAS:

Joe Jonas is an international pop icon, song-writer and actor. Joe is the front man of the multiplatinum group DNCE with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo on guitar. DNCE initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single “Cake By The Ocean” back in 2016. The song permeated pop culture at large, becoming an unstoppable hit, crashing the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and emerging as “one of the most-played songs of the year at Top 40 radio.” They also won “Best New Artist at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. To date, the band has tallied 5 billion global streams and 3.5 million global album equivalents. 2022 marked their momentous return as they teamed up with Kygo for the unshakable and undeniable anthem “Dancing Feet.” With an inimitable and intoxicating hybrid of rock, pop, dance, and funk like no other, DNCE will make you move more than ever now. He is perhaps best known for the global pop-rock band The Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. The Grammy-nominated band made an explosive return in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker" following a six-year hiatus and have garnered a bevy of awards and accolades.

In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date. In November 2024, he collaborated with Latin Grammy Award winner Ela Taubert for their joint single "¿Cómo Pasó? Con Joe Jonas.” Additionally, Joe recently released his first solo music in 2024 with singles including “Work It Out” and “What This Could Be.” The full album “Music For People Who Believe In Love” is set to be released soon.

Photo credit: Mick Bodie

