Ashibah Drops Her 'You May Forget' EP

Ashibah - You May Forget is out now via This Never Happened.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Ahead of a performance alongside icon Peggy Gou at Brazil's infamous L'Occitane Theatre in November, Ashibah delivers a sparkling new EP You May Forget via Lane 8's This Never Happened imprint.

A rising star who channels her diverse roots in Denmark, Cairo, and Brazil into chillingly cinematic dance floor heaters, DJ, producer, and self-recorded vocalist Ashibah has undeniable talent has landed her releases on major imprints such as Solotoko, Rule Zero, Nothing Else Matters, Anjunabeats, Sony Music, D4 D4NCE, DFTD, Kittball, Get Physical, Spinnin' Records and more.

Known for silky and euphoric dance weapons, Ashibah's breakthrough global hit We Found Love with Nora En Pure has collected over 10M streams and a Beatport no. 2 title while collaboration with Vintage Culture, Bruno B, and Ӧwnboss Intro Rework has gathered over 38M Spotify streams. Meanwhile, solo releases such as Devotion on Defected Record's DFTD imprint landed a Beatport no.4 title and support from the likes of Monki, Sam Divine, David Penn, Gorgon City, and more.

Mesmerising live sets at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Rock in Rio, and Só Track Boal have skyrocketed Ashibah into the public eye as a hypnotic master of sounds and energy. This past summer saw her play to packed-out crowds alongside Danny Howard at his residency at Infamous Ibiza venue Amnesia in addition to supporting Vintage Culture at Hi Ibiza.

Fresh off a summer filled with successes that included closing out Copenhagen's Fluid Festival and dropping an official Beatport Sounds x Loopmasters sample pack 4 E.V.E.R, Ashibah delivers a sleek and well-polished three-track EP as the esteemed Lane 8 champions and welcomes Ashibah to his label.

While house drenched ballad Fall Out blossoms with a full and transcendent sound that complements earthy, spellbinding vocals, Cold Type sends listeners on a glorious synth journey, whilst You May Forget is a goose-bump raising and thoughtful earworm that weaves captivating vocal melodies. A triple threat release, Ashibah firmly cements her status as one to watch once more with her skillful and hypnotic You May Forget EP.

Ashibah - You May Forget is out now via This Never Happened. Listen to the new single here:

