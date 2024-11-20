Ashe Shares Cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville-based star Ashe unveils a cover of Judy Garland’s holiday classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

“I really prefer Christmas songs to sound like they’re from the 1940s so for my first official Christmas release, I made a very simple and sweet rendition of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ to honor Miss Judy Garland herself,” says Ashe. “Recorded at the piano I wrote my album on, artwork by my beautiful mom, produced by my sweet friend and guitarist who lives down the road from me - this little Christmas song is filled with a lot of sentiment and nostalgia and is very near and dear to my heart.”

Ashe is set to embark on “The Trilogy Tour” beginning in May 2025, an extensive headline run that will see her playing venues across North America. Kicking off on May 28, the dates include sold out shows in Atlanta, DC, Boston, Detroit, Chicago and more. See full routing below.

Akin to its name, “The Trilogy Tour” will find Ashe performing songs from all three of her albums—Ashlyn, Rae, and most recently, Willson, which was released to critical praise earlier this year. Listen HERE.

Last month Ashe unveiled a new track, “Pushing Daisies”—a collaboration with friend and frequent collaborator Suki Waterhouse—named a “Song You Should Know” by Rolling Stone. Ashe made a guest appearance at Suki’s show in Los Angeles on the eve of release where the pair debuted the song live for the first time—see NYLON’s highlights from the performance here.

Produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch (boygenius), with contributions from Julian Bunetta, Steph Jones of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song “Espresso,” Willson finds Ashe returning to Nashville and her songwriting roots, rediscovering herself after a bout of artistic and personal confusion. The project marks a notable new chapter for the songstress who made the decision to step away from music following the successes of her previous two albums Ashlyn (2021)—which featured the global hit “Moral of the Story”—and Rae (2022).

“Moral of the Story” was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Ashe’s meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry’s biggest names—FINNEAS, Noah Kahan and Niall Horan included. Her previous EPs have received critical acclaim from Teen Vogue, FADER and more, while her subsequent debut album, Ashlyn (2021), saw praise from Variety, Billboard, and Nylon, with People calling the record a “profound listen.”

Artwork credit: Teina LH

