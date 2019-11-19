Aseethe Announce US Tour in January 2020 with Heat Death

Iowa doom trio Aseethe have announced a US tour throughout January 2020 with Heat Death and including select dates with Communion. The headlining tour follows the release of Aseethe's new album Throes and US and European tours with Primitive Man and Vile Creature.



Aseethe, the trio of guitarist/vocalist Brian Barr, drummer Eric Diercks, and bassist/vocalist Noah Koester, craft tectonic slabs of doom through minimalist approaches to composition. Minutely selected textures built on simplistic, repetitive motifs become mountainous. With each cycle of repetition, their towering riffs, bludgeoning drums, and inhuman howls become increasingly hypnotic and reveal subtle intricacies. The recursive nature of their songs coupled with their glacial pacing make masterful use of restraint to create moments of genuine surprise. On Throes, recorded at Steve Albini's legendary studio Electrical Audio, these elements coalesce into songs as detailed as they are visceral and scathing.

Aseethe tour dates

Jan. 3 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar #

Jan. 4 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's #

Jan. 5 - Dallas, TX - Three Links *

Jan. 6 - Austin, TX - Lost Well *

Jan. 7 - San Antonio, TX - Limelight *

Jan. 8 - Lafeyette, LA - Boom Boom Room *

Jan. 9 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's *

Jan. 10 - Jacksonville, FL - Rainn Dogs #

Jan. 11 - Orlando, FL - Lou's #

Jan. 12 - Tampa, FL - The Blue Note #

Jan. 13 - Birmingham, AL - Firehouse #

Jan. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Bakery #

Jan. 15 - Nashville, TN - drkmttr #

Jan. 16 - Dayton, OH - Blind Bobs #

Jan. 17 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar #

Jan. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing #



# w/ Heat Death

* w/ Heat Death, Communion

Photo Credit: Andrew Notsch





