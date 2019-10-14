Artists Have Created a Movement to Give Back to Fans - And It's 'Sweet'

Want to play one-on-one basketball with rapper Yung Bleu at his home? How about attending a sound check with superstar LeAnn Rimes? Love the exceptionally bold style of K-Pop? Now you can spend a day with Wengie getting a complete K-Pop fashion makeover. With the all-new Sweet app, artists now have a platform to give back to fans through a global rewards marketplace filled with special access and experiences, exclusive content, and surprise & delight opportunities. From backstage passes and private lessons to video chats, exclusive concert streams and more, Sweet's innovative platform is the ultimate way an artist can show their appreciation to fans. With approximately 200 talent brands across music, gaming, and content-creation signed onto the platform, the groundbreaking app launched October 14th.

Fan engagement has long been both exciting and extremely valuable. It's estimated that fans contribute over $1,000 of value to various social platforms each year - far exceeding the value they get in return. Sweet is the first platform that takes that value creation to the next level by rewarding fans with "Sugar" (Sweet's loyalty token) that can be used in a global Rewards Marketplace. There are over 130 loyalty actions fans can complete to generate Sugar - from streaming music and watching videos to sharing favorite social posts and even attending concerts, events, and visiting stores.

"Fans are creating tremendous value as passionate supporters of the talent brands they love," said Tom Mizzone, founder and CEO. "Sweet has created the ultimate 'give-back' platform where everyone wins. Fans get incredible rewards, experiences and first-to-know content, while the artists and talent brands are able to activate their fan-base, reach new fans, and drive the most meaningful and valuable engagement."

The Sweet app is designed with a simple and fun UI to encourage discovery and highly influential actions. The Discover section of the app includes a series of daily action cards that allows fans to learn about new artists, music, content, and brands on Sweet. Music is an integral part of the app, allowing fans to listen to their music streaming services (Spotify, Apple Music) at the same time they explore all the features. Within My Sweet, fans can find the latest content and rewards from their favorite talent brands. The global Rewards Marketplace is filled with over 2,000 one-of-a-kind experiences, plus products from top talent and brands like Apple, Google, Bose, Nike, Amazon, and more. "Sweet Spots" bring fans together in a real-life setting where they can hunt for and collect Sugar at concerts, festivals, and retail stores - bringing the digital experience of Sweet to the physical world.

Sweet is launching with a very strong roster of artists, gamers, and content-creators who will be actively involved in giving back to fans, reaching well over 100 million people. Notable talent includes GRAMMY Award winner LeAnn Rimes, top gamer Faze Blaze, K-Pop artist and YouTuber Wengie, actors and singers James Maslow, Kevin Quinn and Serayah, TikTok creators Brendan Balaskovitz, Nathan Piland and the Nefatti Brothers, hip-hop artist Yung Bleu, and Disney latin pop star Jorge Blanco.

Every week a special celebrity, artist, or talent brand will host a live game and streaming party within the app called the "Sugar Rush," allowing fans to be the first to experience new music and content while getting up close and personal with the host. The weekly Sugar Rush features a grand prize of Sugar that will be split amongst the top 5 winners and which can be immediately used for rewards in the marketplace. The game also raises awareness and drives meaningful fan actions for a charity in support of the hosting talent's favorite cause.





Related Articles View More Music Stories