Arthur Moon Release Young & Sick Remix of 'Infield'

Arthur Moon - the Brooklyn avant-pop group fronted by Lora-Faye Åshuvud alongside collaborators Cale Hawkins (Quincy Jones, Bilal, Linda Perry), Martin D. Fowler (a composer for This American Life), Dave Palazola and Aviva Jaye - released their exceptional self-titled debut album earlier this year. Today, they've released a remix of the stand out track "Infield" by bicoastal musician and producer Young & Sick. The rich, wandering remix heightens the off-kilter pop already present in the track. In addition to working on the remix, Young & Sick will be DJing the first night of Arthur Moon's upcoming residency at Brooklyn's Public Records on April 8th.

Listen to "Infield (Young & Sick Remix)" below!

Young & Sick says of working on the remix: "One of the many things I love about Arthur Moon is that I have no idea how to make the incredible music Lora-Faye makes. It makes it even more fun to take a song apart and put it back together in my weird, stoney, sample-heavy world."

Along with the remix, Arthur Moon announced a busy Spring 2020 starting in February opening a national tour with Alt-Pop singer Vèritè and ending in March with a three week residency at Brooklyn's Public Records. The residency will feature a salon-like set up, with readings from authors curated by literary institutions such as Lit Hub's forthcoming podcast Thresholds, Table of Contents and American Chordata and DJs through the night.

Catch Arthur Moon on tour with Vèritè & stay tuned for more!

Tour Dates

02/27: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry*

02/28: Washington, DC @ U Street*

03/04: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room*

03/06: Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room*

03/07: Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub*

03/10: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

03/11: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues - Voodoo Room*

03/13: West Hollywood, CA @ Roxy Theater*

03/14: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

03/18: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater*

03/19: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Lounge*

04/08: Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records^

04/15: Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records %

04/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records &

* w/ Vèritè

^ w/ Lit Hub's Thresholds curated readers and Young & Sick DJ Set

% w/ Table of Contents curated readers & food and BlankFor.ms DJ Set

& w/ American Chordata curated readers and Moonheart DJ Set

Arthur Moon is the moniker of award-winning composer/singer Lora-Faye Åshuvud, who lives and works in Brooklyn, where she was raised, and collaborates on the Arthur Moon project with musicians like Cale Hawkins (Quincy Jones, Bilal, Linda Perry), Martin D. Fowler (a composer for This American Life), Dave Palazola and Aviva Jaye. Åshuvud's musical origins were in folk and rock, and with Arthur Moon she takes those influences - an intentionally out-of-tune banjo, or a familiar refrain - and explodes them through the filter of electronic pop to make something totally unique. The result is poignant, raucous and perfectly "incorrect."

Åshuvud often writes her lyrics using cut-up newspaper articles, and describes the process of composing the band's rollicking, iconoclastic arrangements as similarly collage-like. A stubborn autodidact, Åshuvud is the rare multi-instrumentalist and composer who doesn't read music, which means her queer compositional voice sounds both totally fresh and a little tilted, guided by intuition and improvisation rather than formal training. Åshuvud's metier is what she calls "incorrect music" and "odd theory"- music that feels good and strange in equal measure. (She also hosts "Odd Theory," a show with New York Public Radio's New Sounds.) With support from the likes of NPR, BBC Radio 6, Spotify's New Music Friday, Refinery 29, Billboard and more, their debut full-length Arthur Moon is now available everywhere and on vinyl via Vinyl Me, Please.

Remix Art Credit: Young & Sick





