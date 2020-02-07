Armin van Buuren Releases Official 'A State Of Trance 950' Album

Scorching basslines, soaring melodies and an endless stream of emotion. Ever since the beginning, the pillars of Trance music have stood tall and proud. Each stadium-quivering event or blazing radio show episode showed that few things come close to the magnitude of the genre, and that's exactly what Armin van Buuren set out to mirror with the official 'A State Of Trance 950' album, released today ahead of the upcoming, sold-out A State Of Trance 950 show in Utrecht, the Netherlands on February 15.

Filled to the brim with forty masterpieces from the genre's flagbearers, grandmasters and brightest stars, 'A State Of Trance 950' reflects the mouthwatering line-up of the imminent A State Of Trance 950 show in Utrecht. With records from the likes of Ace Ventura, Aly & Fila, Andrew Rayel, Ben Gold, Estiva, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Grum, Ilan Bluestone, Markus Schulz, Richard Durand and Tempo Giusto at its core, the album's track selection stretches far and wide to capture the essence of Armin van Buuren's long-running radio show and to have its fans gasping for air each time a new track is played. And now, as the milestone number of 1000 episodes seems only a whisker away, 'A State Of Trance 950' shows exactly how far the genre has come, how it continues to wow fans today, and how bright its future is.

This year's first installment of the biggest indoor Trance festival in the world is set to welcome tens of thousands of fans to the Jaarsbeurs venue in Utrecht. With well over thirty tastemaking artists manning the decks, five different stages and areas, an ecstatic crowd and a brand-new ASOT merchandise line (sold via astateoftrance.com/shop) as the cherry on top, this edition is set to bring out the Trance-tinged fireworks for a night to never forget. For more information, head over to https://festival.astateoftrance.com/.

Tracklist

SIDE 1

01 Armin van Buuren - Let the Music Guide You (ASOT 950 Anthem)

02 Andrew Rayel & HALIENE - Take All Of Me

03 Markus Schulz & Alina Eremia - You Light Up The Night (Richard Durand Remix)

04 Aly & Fila with JES - I Won't Let You Fall (Uplifting Mix)

05 Nifra & Fisherman - The New Breed (Airwalk Festival 2019 Anthem)

06 Rub!k feat. Christina Novelli - Never Grow Old

07 Alexander Popov - Newborn

08 Ben Gold & HVNNAH - Come Home

09 Ilan Bluestone - Mama Africa

10 PROFF - For The Last Time

11 Estiva - Metamorphoses

12 Rodg - Signs

13 Bluum - Farpoint

14 Grum - Tomorrow

15 Solarstone - Sky

16 Sound Quelle - Astrux

17 Elevven x Ruben De Ronde - Lucky Penny

18 Beatsole - Raindrops

19 Giuseppe Ottaviani - Empty World

20 Day.Din - No Way Out

SIDE 2

01 Armin van Buuren feat. Candace Sosa - Runaway (Fisherman Remix)

02 Aly & Fila with Chris Jones - Breathe

03 Markus Schulz & HALIENE - Ave Maria

04 Richard Durand - Legends Of The Moon

05 Ahmed Helmy - The King's Groove

06 David Forbes - Drift

07 Armin van Buuren feat. Garibay - Phone Down (Jorn van Deynhoven Remix)

08 Simon Patterson feat. Lucy Pullin - Blink

09 Tempo Giusto - Dakini

10 ReOrder & STANDERWICK pres. SkyPatrol - Shut Up!

11 Alexander Popov - Togu

12 Key4050 - Exposure

13 Morten Granau - Scope

14 Captain Hook - Desert Adventure

15 Day Din & Waio - Action Jackson

16 Ace Ventura - Hello?

17 DRYM - Rogue

18 Coming Soon!!! feat. Khardiac - Here We Are

19 Ritmo - Flow

20 Andrew Rayel x Chukiess & Whackboi - Kick, Bass & Trance





