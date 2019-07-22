Arizona native BIJOU Releases 'Touch Me'

Fusing a seductive vocal with a driving bassline, Arizona house music producer BIJOU blesses Dim Mak with a deep late-night floor-filler, "Touch Me."



Arizona native BIJOU has raised the bar for house music producers around the globe, releasing underground snare-heavy bops at a rapid pace and leaving crowds wanting more. "Touch Me," the perfect blend of futuristic rumbles and enticing vocals, comes after a wave of nonstop releases, including "Floetry"featuring Ro Ransom, "100 Bags" with Chetta, as well as another Dim Mak future house burner, "Your Love." Together, these bangers help define his unique basslines while simultaneously evolving his impressive discography.



Arriving after recent run of North American headline dates, including stops at Ever After Music Festival and his 3rd EDC performance, BIJOU is currently overseas in Australia and New Zealand on the Lose Control Tour. He'll return stateside this fall for more festival appearances, including Electric Zoo in New York City and GoldRush Festival, back in his homeland, Arizona. Get used to seeing BIJOU's name across line-ups and playlists alike because his sounds are undeniably the best in the game.

BIJOU 2019 TOUR DATES



7/18 @ XS Nightlife - Cairns, QLD - Australia

7/19 @ Geisha Bar - Perth, WA - Australia

7/20 @ The Met Brisbane - Brisbane, QLD - Australia

7/24 @ Heyday - Wollongong, NSW - Australia

7/26 @ King street - Newcastle, NSW - Australia

7/27 @ Chinese Laundry - Sydney, NSW - Australia

8/30 @ Electric Zoo Festival - New York, NY - USA

9/27 @ Goldrush Fest - Phoenix, AZ - USA



As G-House powers forward at a menacing pace, BIJOU is the name on everyone's lips. Instead of setting the bar for the genre, he only raises it higher. Rather than embracing the standard, he constantly pushes the envelope further with a distinct, robust soundscape all his own. BIJOU's show stopping 2016 collaboration with Dr. Fresch, "Hello" marked a major turning point for his career in music and Future Ghetto as a whole. In the same week, his debut on Night Bass thrust BIJOU to the forefront of the G-House movement and he has never looked back. His records continue to catch fire, gaining massive support from AC Slater, Destructo, Don Diablo, Drezo, Malaa, Party Favor and many more. BIJOU fed the blaze with a series of ambitious releases including "Gotta Shine" featuring Germ, "Revelation" with Dr. Fresch featuring Denzel Curry, and "Louis V" with modern legend and Night Bass champion AC Slater. BIJOU topped off 2018 with his stellar 4-track Super Phat EP, an instant staple in the modern dance scene. Flash-forward to 2019 and his Gangsta Party EP with Dr. Fresch (DND Records) has primed the producer for yet another successful year. Infusing elements of hip hop and classic house, BIJOU's sound is live enough for the underground, but mean enough to hold down any main stage. Fans at EDC Vegas in 2017 witnessed this firsthand as he took over kineticFIELD in full form. He followed up in 2018 with a thrilling Australian run and his first headlining U.S.Super Phat Tour. Having gained all the streetcred he needs, BIJOU is now looking worldwide. Keep your eyes and ears locked on BIJOU - fearless leader, G-House supreme - because he's about to take over!





