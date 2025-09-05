Ariana and the Rose Unveils Second Chapter of 'The Breakup Variety Hour' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brooklyn’s Ariana and the Rose has announced that the release of her new album ‘The Breakup Variety Hour’ (out October 10) will coincide with a forthcoming tour of the same name, bringing the concept record to life across the country, kicking off on October 15th at Joe’s Pub in NYC. The announcement coincides with the release of Ariana’s latest song “Limitless," available below.

What initially started as a series of “piano chat”-style viral videos during the pandemic, blossomed into an interactive, hilarious, and emotionally vulnerable live show that coincidentally got its start at a sold-out performance at Joe’s Pub a year ago. The forthcoming album is a recorded adaptation of the show, framed as an auditory self-help guide through the stages of a breakup.

Ariana will bring the show back on the road this fall, following a summer residency at Club Cumming in NYC, calling to mind the wonder of classic female-hosted variety shows. Think Cher’s 70s program or the Carol Burnett Show, it’s a hysterical yet moving one-woman show that bridges pop music, stand-up comedy and cabaret to make something healing and singular.

Comical, irreverent, feisty and earnest, ‘The Breakup Variety Hour’ begins with the end of a relationship via previously released single “I Just Came To Say Goodbye” before taking listeners step-by-step through the ensuing heartbreak.

The Breakup Variety Hour Tour Dates

Oct 15 - New York, NY - Joe's Pub

Nov 11 - Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom

Nov 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Nov 16 - San Francisco, CA - Brava Theater Center

Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

Nov 21 - Boise, ID - Shrine Ballroom Basement

Nov 23 - Portland, OR - Al's Den

Dec 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen