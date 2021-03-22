April March & Olivia Jean Release 'Allons-y' Music Video

April March and Olivia Jean have released the music video for "Allons-y" from their split 7" Palladium EP (out now via Third Man Records). The video was shot in Third Man Nashville's famed Blue Room and features the duo performing the ESG-influenced tune with their band -- watch below.

The pair recorded three renditions each of the same tune for the EP, with April March singing "Allons-y" in French and Olivia Jean singing "Let's Go" in English. Each track is presented in a different musical style (with Olivia Jean taking the English versions and April March taking the French) for a total of six tracks. Stream and purchase the full Palladium EP on black vinyl HERE.

The 7" vinyl release contains side A en Francais "Allons-y" and side B in English "Let's Go," though all six versions are available digitally (find the full track listing below).

Olivia Jean is back on the scene, teaming up with April March (whose cover of "Chick Habit" was featured in Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof). The duo focuses their inimitable blend of danceable badass on three distinct versions of the same song.

Watch the video here: