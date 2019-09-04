Apple Music Releases Exclusive Live EPs From Bad Bunny, Khalid, King Princess, and More

Apple Music today released exclusive live EPs by Bad Bunny, Daniel Caesar, Khalid, Ashley McBryde, King Princess, Lewis Capaldi, and Omar Apollo recorded live at Apple retail stores around the world through out the summer as part of Apple Music's Up Next Live, a series of intimate performances from past and present Apple Music Up Next artists.

Apple Music Up Next is a monthly program showcasing the best new artists in the world. Each month, Apple Music tastemakers and editors identify one artist to feature, then utilize the power of the platform to raise awareness of that artist to Apple Music's growing audience of music fans. Apple Music Up Next also includes a deeply curated companion playlist full of incredible new artists across genres from all over the world.

Each artist on the diverse Up Next Live roster has been featured as an Apple Music Up Next artist in the monthly program or through the playlist. All shows were hosted after hours in local Apple stores in Milan, San Francisco, Brooklyn, Paris, London, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Apple stores frequently offer free creative sessions through Today at Apple and serve as the place where the local creative community can come together and share ideas, making them the perfect backdrop for Up Next Live. Performances kicked off July 9th with global sensation Bad Bunny at Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan and wrapped up in Washington D.C. with a performance by Khalid at Apple Carnegie Library.

Listen to all of the Up Next Live EPs only on Apple Music HERE.





