Apple Music Launches 'At Home With Apple Music: Best Seat In The House'

This weekend, Apple Music will provide a front row seat to 20 iconic past concert performances by some of music's biggest artists, offering three full days of crowd-pleasing entertainment without the crowds.

As part of the At Home With Apple Music initiative, kick off your summer by checking out classic headlining performances. Saturday boasts some of pop music's biggest chart-toppers, from Lady Gaga and One Republic to Lil Wayne and J Balvin, unloading hit after hit. Sunday is all about rock gods like Nirvana and Nine Inch Nails and U2 and Metallica showing how it's done. And Monday caps off with live sets from the most legendary names in music history, like Queen, the Stones, and Springsteen.

For each concert performance, Apple Music will feature a unique 'Best Seat in the House' playlist showcasing the studio versions of the songs featured from each event.

Full Concert Schedule Below:

May 23: Pop's Biggest Hitters

* Lady Gaga - The Monster Ball Tour Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2011)

* Coldplay - Live In São Paulo (São Paulo, BR 2017)

* Amy Winehouse - Live at Porchester Hall (London, UK 2007)

* Lil Wayne - Live at House of Blues Los Angeles (Los Angeles, USA 2008)

* Tyler, the Creator - Apple Music Presents: Tyler, the Creator (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

* J Balvin - Bruuttal (Medellín, CO 2017)

* Camila Cabello - New Music Daily Presents: Camila Cabello (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

* One Republic - Live in South Africa (Johannesburg, ZA 2015)

May 24: Rock Heroes

* Pearl Jam - Immagine in Cornice (multiple cities in Italy, 2006)

* Metallica - Quebec Magnetic (Quebec City, CA 2009)

* Rage Against the Machine - Live at Finsbury Park (London, UK 2010)

* Nine Inch Nails - Beside You in Time (multiples US cities, 2006)

* U2 - 360 at the Rose Bowl (Pasadena, USA 2009)

* Nirvana - Live at Reading (Reading, UK 1992)

May 25: Legends

* Eagles - Hell Freezes Over (Los Angeles, USA 1994)

* Bob Marley - Uprising Live! (Dortmund, DE 1980)

* Elton John - Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2007)

* The Rolling Stones - Hyde Park Live (London, UK 2013)

* Queen - Live at Wembley '86 (London, UK 1986)

* Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band - London Calling: Live at Hyde Park (London, UK 2009)

