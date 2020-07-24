Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki release three new #SongsOfComfort from "The Music Room."

NYC Singer-Songwriters Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki invite you to "The Music Room" for three new songs of hope. Inspired by Yo-Yo Ma's #SongsOfComfort, this Off-Broadway team has been writing and recording a series of timely songs since the first week of quarantine in March. Here are links and descriptions for their latest songs:

"Second Wave", staying strong as we press on

"The New World Order", a vision for the future

"Come November", the change that is coming on November 3rd

Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki are winners of the Bistro Award for Outstanding Songwriting, twice-named finalists for the Richard Rodgers Award, and recipients of awards from ASCAP and Meet The Composer. Their songs have been featured on WFUV's Woody's Children, WFMT's Midnight Special, and PBS Canvas. Their recent CD recording "Listen" was hailed as "grown-up, heartfelt, and profound" by Talkin' Broadway Sound Advice. More info about their work and recordings at AnyaRobertMusic.com

