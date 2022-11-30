Annika Rose Releases New Single 'In My Head'
The new track is now available on all streaming platforms.
Eager to follow up on the success of "Bruises," ANNIKA ROSE is already back with the energetic, fiery alternative pop monster "In My Head," out today (11/30) via Nvak Collective. Just as with "Bruises," the Los Angeles singer-songwriter released the track first as a collection of 50 audio NFTs on Sound.xyz which sold out in under one minute.
"I wrote 'In My Head' after beating myself up for having the most outlandish thoughts," Annika shares. "Humans think over 17,000 thoughts a day, on average, and oftentimes we let those narratives drive us to some pretty insane beliefs. Your own mind can be your biggest enemy; flooded with wild ideas around the what ifs and hows and whens, or even what would happen if I just stopped my car in the middle of the freeway right now? Our mind can be more dangerous than the outside world; dictating your belief system about yourself & the world and persuading you to believe scenarios that are far from reality. 'In My Head' was a response to the recognition of how important it is to not identify with each and every thought that infiltrates your brain, and to remind yourself of who you know you are at your core. I hope you like it!"
As she laid out in a now viral video with over 11 million views, at just 20-years-old Annika has dealt with her fair share of adversity - several tumultuous music industry experiences in her teens, followed by the breakdown and life-changing reassembly of her family, an illness, a pandemic, and an accident that landed her in the hospital.
Throughout it she remains strong-willed and self-driven, devoted to her music, evolving, continuing to unearth her most authentic voice, creating new soundscapes for her undeniable lyrics and melodies, and challenging herself to explore beyond the traditional music experience to build more meaningful connections with her fans.
An early adopter of web3, Annika has embraced audio NFTs. After successfully selling out her single "Bruises" as a limited collection of 25 audio NFTs on the sound.xyz platform last month, she did a similar release with "In My Head," exclusively releasing 50 audio NFTs.
Annika sold out all 25 editions of her "Bruises" audio NFT on pre-sale, becoming the first artist to ever do so on the sound.xyz platform. Then, within 24 hours she had her first secondary sale when edition #3 sold for 0.594 ETH - nearly 12x the mint price of the NFT; another sold for 0.5 ETH as well. The 50 "In My Head" audio NFTs sold-out on pre-sale and public on-sale within a minute.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 30, 2022
Soul-baring songstress Bailey has released a reimagined version of “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Bailey selected the classic holiday hit, originally written by Frank Pooler about a love interest he had at the time, before being given to The Carpenters to record, because it has always been one of her father’s favorite seasonal songs.
aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'
November 30, 2022
NYC-based alt mainstays aldrch and aldn have unveiled their new track and music video - “biteback” - a collaboration brimming with sonic warps, catchy hooks and forward-facing edge. 'biteback” bursts into a potent intro with swelling dark synths, punched by a dynamic chorus that gives way to a satisfying bassline and pounding alt-rock drums.
abracadabra Releases New Single 'talk talk'
November 30, 2022
abracadabra is once again lampooning the pitfalls of modernity and technological “progress,” which their proximity to silicon valley makes too hard to ignore. On “talk talk”, a breezy and undeniably dance-able number, the band again calls out the phonies of the world and the sadness of their inability to see beyond their screens.
DJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple Music
November 30, 2022
Look back at all of the From Apple Music With Love gifts this year, and hear Khaled’s MegaMix now, which includes smashes from Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Beyoncé—plus a couple of Khaled’s own highlights from 2022. Listen to the single now!
Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
November 30, 2022
The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season. Carly Pearce hosts and performs (“Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With The Bag”) during the festive special.