Annie DiRusso Releases Debut Album 'Super Pedestrian'

Annie DiRusso has released her debut album Super Pedestrian. DiRusso says of her debut, “a lot of the album is about this push and pull of acceptance and resistance. It's me learning to surrender and about not being in the passenger seat of your own life (even though I never officially got my driver’s license).” Super Pedestrian marks a new era DiRusso. "I feel like a much more balanced, fully formed version of myself," DiRusso says. "I'm so excited to just show people where I'm at and how I'm feeling. I want this album to show people it's okay to have fun."

Super Pedestrian is featured on NPR Music All Songs Considered’s New Music Friday, and they call the album, “an ﻿awesome debut full length- no skips. It’s fantastic start to finish…. This is a record I’m coming back to, this is one of my favorite albums of the year so far.” Fans can also read DiRusso’s track by track guide to the album today via Consequence here.

To celebrate the release of Super Pedestrian, Annie DiRusso and her band will embark on a 32-date headlining tour which will kick off on March 24th with shows in cities including NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, and Atlanta and more (full dates below). Tickets for these dates are on sale now here.

Super Pedestrian, produced by Caleb Wright (Hippocampus, Samia) follows DiRusso’s critically acclaimed EP God, I Hate This Place, and two straight years on the road, a surreal adventure that involved two sold out headlining tours, opening for Haim and beabadoobee, and debuting her EP on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Annie DiRusso Tour Dates 2025

3.24 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

3.26 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

3.28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

3.29 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

3.31 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

4.01 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

4.02 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

4.04 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

4.05 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

4.06 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

4.09 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

4.11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

4.12 - Austin, TX - Antone’s Nightclub

4.13 - Dallas, TX - Dada

4.15 - Orlando, FL - The Social

4.16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

4.18 - Birmingham, AL Saturn

4.19 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

5.4 - Leeds, UK -Gold Sounds @ Brudenell Social Club

5.7 - London, England - Omeara

5.10 - Glasgow, UK - The Road to the Great Escape

5.11 - Manchester, United Kingdom - YES

5.12 -13 - Dublin, Ireland - The Road to The Great Escape

5.14 -17 - Brighton, England - The Great Escape Festival

5.16 - 5.17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling @ Paradiso

5.23 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

5.24 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

5.25 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Wonder Bar

5.28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall Grand Ballroom

5.29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club Music Hall

5.30 - South Burlington, VA - Higher Ground

5.31 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

6.02 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

6.03 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s

6.05 - Detroit, MI - El Club

6.06 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

6.07 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

6.08 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

6.10 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

About Annie DiRusso:

Annie DiRusso is a Nashville based indie-rock artist born in NYC, who wears the influence of both of these cities on her sleeve. Blending buzzing garage rock guitars and high-energy performances with a pop-infused flair, the magic she creates in her hooks and melodies is apparent in her previously released singles and debut EP. She has quickly turned casual listeners into hardcore fans with V Magazine noting she’s “single handedly bringing back that raging rock sound” and Alt Press stating, “she’s set to skyrocket.” NPR’s Ann Powers listed “Frisco Forever” as her No. 4 top song of 2023.

Annie has made quite a mark on the touring world since the launch of her career amidst the pandemic, supporting artists like HAIM, Samia, Declan McKenna, beabadoobee, Djo, Peach Pit and more as well as selling out headline shows at venues such as New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, Nashville’s Basement East and Boston’s The Sinclair. She’s recently released her first ever full-length album, Super Pedestrian.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Marsh

Comments