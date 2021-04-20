Anna & Patrick Troxell Introduce Lovelorn

Staring down the barrel of their psych-gaze outfit Creepoid's dissolution, Anna and Patrick Troxell didn't see an ending. Instead, they staged the reveal of their then-secret project Lovelorn. This commitment to secrecy pervades throughout Lovelorn's debut album What's Yr Damage. Each lyric rings like a slurred secret, every melody slips like an ace from a sleeve.

Named for a term of endearment used between Anna and Patrick Troxell, What's Yr Damage celebrates the longstanding romantic and creative partnership between the duo. Eager to press flesh to the sonic skeletons left by Creepoid, the Troxells began to connect their broadspanning influences into a constellation of sound they've coined as "drug pop." From dusky new wave synths to throbbing Detroit techno, What's Yr Damage lies on the outskirts of conventional pop music. Using a menagerie of analog and digital instrumentation, Lovelorn's sound is rooted in the heydays of their prime influences-Soulwax, Echo & The Bunnymen, Spacemen 3-with eyes set on a self-made future.

Today, the pair have unveiled details for their debut album (out on August 6th via 6131 Records) and have shared the whirlwind first single, "Sickness Reward." The track is like an aural whiplash and is a meditation on failure in all of its forms.

As What's Yr Damage cycles through its 10 tracks in a tight 35 minutes, the Troxells' comfort amidst chaos is palpable. With their undaunted take on synth-fueled pop, it is clear that their debut was born from damage and dissolution. The end of one sound begets another, the existence of a troubled past implies a promising future, and a wound can open as a world of potential. "What's yr damage," Lovelorn asks. It's up to the listener to find the truth in that question's infinite possibilities.

What's Yr Damage will be released on CD, LP and Digital formats on August 6th - preorder now from 6131 Records here. More news and song premieres coming soon. For now, keep up with Lovelorn here.

Listen to "Sickness Reward" here: