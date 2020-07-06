Ane Brun Releases the Music Video for 'Honey'

ANE BRUN has released a wonderful new video for,'Honey', her latest single released by her label, Balloon Ranger Recordings. It's the fifth taste of her as-yet-untitled eighth studio album, which will represent her first of original material since 2015's acclaimed When I'm Free. Due in stores this autumn, it follows 2017's exquisite collection of cover versions, Leave Me Breathless. BRUN embarks on a lengthy European tour in October.

Watch the video below!

"Honey is a song I wrote after finding an old cassette tape from the mid 90's," explains Brun. "On the tape I could hear my 18-year old self talking non-stop for 45 minutes about my heart aches and experiences at music festivals. I was so blown away and emotional by hearing that light and clear voice, that I decided to write a love song to my young self that day. When I asked Stefan Ekström to make a video, we agreed that we wanted the video to be filled with dance and happiness - but also try to capture the feeling of being young and dedicated, and doing your own thing independently."

"The independence was a key word when when choosing the locations for the video," adds Ekström. "We wanted to find a place for these young people's own universe, the dreamy gymnastic hall, and the skatepark, and then end up on top of a hill where the dance continues forever. Due to the situation with the pandemic, we had to film the dancers in Stockholm and Ane Brun in Oslo with Norwegian Cinematographer Janne Lindgren. I wanted Ane to constantly move forward on the street with the camera moving backwards and then connect with the choreography from the shoot in Stockholm."

The upbeat Honey follows the serene Song for Thrill and Tom released last month,

Feeling Like I Wanna Cry released in April and cathartic lullaby, Trust in March as Ane releases a song per month during lockdown, all taken from her new album this Autumn that will be announced soon.

Ane Brun will play live this December in UK at the following dates:



08 - Glasgow St Luke's

09 - Manchester Academy 2

10 - London Shepherds Bush Empire

