Andy Golledge Shares Third Single '1170' From Debut EP 'Namoi'

I OH YOU are thrilled to reveal "1170" the third single and third track from Sydney-via-Tamworth artist Andy Golledge, lifted from his debut EP Namoi which is due for release on Friday February 7th. To celebrate the release, Andy will be playing two very special EP launch shows at Melbourne's Old Bar on Saturday March 21st and The Lansdowne in Sydney on Saturday March 28th.

"1170" drops you into the shoes of someone with a heavy mind and a troubled past, a track that sees Andy seamlessly slip into his trademark crushing falsetto and masterfully execute long-perfected harmonies with band mate Caitlin Harnett. Like a whiskey on the rocks to cap off a lazy, late summer's afternoon, Andy's vocal delivers a smoky softness that is spirited yet comforting. His storytelling bleeds with an honesty that is inescapable.

"'1170' might be a station you tune in to as you move from place to place... Hoping to outrun your worries, hoping for love, searching for peace of mind with the world and yourself - only to learn that your troubles are quite fond of travelling, too." - Andy Golledge

Andy's debut single "Run To The River" is a gentle yet rousing shot in the arm for a loved one, and an anthem for anyone struggling with mental health, assuring them that "you're not alone". "Run To The River" premiered on triple j and saw immediate support from Consequence of Sound, Chorus & Verse, Elicit Magazine, Vents Magazine and Enigma. The track has since been added to full rotation on ABC Country Radio and has seen strong support from Double J, with additional playlisting across Spotify and Apple Music. It was followed up by "When Your Mind's Away", a song that depicts the inner monologue that plays out when you realise the person you're with is more 'into it' than you are.

The end of 2019 saw Andy play to a capacity crowd at Marrickville Bowlo and deliver a rollicking set at Fairgrounds Festival in Berry. This year, Andy kicks off 2020 with headline shows at Tamworth Hotel from Jan 23-26th as a part of the Tamworth Country Music Festival, where he'll once again play to an adoring hometown crowd. Audience numbers swell each year as buzz around his live shows gains momentum, with punters clearly not about to miss the chance to claim they've known him since the beginning.

Melbourne and Sydney fans will get the chance to join in the fun at Andy's EP launch shows this March, which will see him share the stage with Hannah Blackburn, Ainsley Farrell and Shearin'.

Listen to the new single below!

Andy Golledge Live Dates:

1/23 - 1/26 - Tamworth Hotel - Tamworth Country Music Festival

3/21 - Old Bar - Melbourne**

3/28 - Lansdowne - Sydney ^

** w/ Hannah Blackburn

^ w/ Ainsley Farrell + Shearin'

Photo Credit: Lisa Businovski





