Anabel Englund Drops New Single 'Picture Us'

'Picture Us' - written before COVID—is inspired by the PBS documentary 'A Year In Space.'

Electric songstress Anabel Englund seeks to share her personal connection with music, creative writing, and people in her artistic output. Today, August 21, she offers "Picture Us," a brand-new single on AREA10/Ultra Records.

Listen now here: https://ffm.to/pictureus

"Picture Us"-written before COVID-is inspired by the PBS documentary "A Year In Space" which follows astronaut twins as one heads to space and the other remains earthbound. Connection is a staple in Englund's songwriting and for "Picture Us" she taps into the special bonds between people using the twin astronauts, who even though are thousands of miles apart, are still intertwined. It tells a story of two people who get through dark times together, knowing they can always count on each other.

The new single follows several standout releases from Anabel Englund over the last few months. "So Hot" --remixed by AREA10 label boss MK and Nightlapse--now has over six million streams on Spotify alone and hit #1 on Dance Radio for 8 weeks in a row, "Warm Disco" with Lee Foss, which landed her on the cover of Spotify's mint playlist, "See The Sky" which was remixed by Tracy Young, the first ever female GRAMMY-Award winner for "Best Remix Production" (Non-Classical), and "Messing With Magic" with Jamie Jones. These songs and more will appear on Englund's debut album due out on Ultra Music this fall.

