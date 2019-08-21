AmericanaFest Day Stage Performances Sept. 12-14 Will Be Broadcast Live

NPR Music, in partnership with the nationally-syndicated World Cafe daily music program produced by WXPN/Philadelphia, WMOT Roots Radio, and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), will co-produce the AmericanaFest Day Stage as part of the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference (AmericanaFest) taking place September 10-15 in Nashville.

Live performances from the AmericanaFest Day Stage at the TPAC-operated War Memorial Auditorium from Thursday, September 12 through Saturday, September 14 will be a highlight of AmericanaFest, which is produced and presented each year by the Americana Music Association, the trade organization that advocates for the authentic voice of American Roots Music around the world. Featured artists will include Allison Moorer, The Record Company, Shawn Colvin, Robert Randolph, Tanya Tucker, The Mavericks, Drivin N Cryin, and many more.

Performances by these artists from the AmericanaFest Day Stage will be broadcast live on WMOT and webcast by VuHaus.com and World Cafe/NPR Music.

Lauren Onkey, Senior Director, NPR Music, said, "We're proud to partner again with WMOT and WXPN/World Cafe to present the AmericanaFest Day stage, showcasing a great lineup for festival attendees and our audiences who will be tuning in via radio and live streams."

"We're excited to be partnering once again with World Cafe affiliate WMOT and NPR Music on the AmericanaFest Day Stage as part of the World Cafe Nashville sessions," said World Cafe executive producer Bruce Warren. "The lineup wonderfully represents the broad variety of musical genres within the Americana world, including some excellent new voices."

WMOT Executive Director Val Hoeppner said, "The rich history of the War Memorial Auditorium, one of the early homes of the Grand Ole Opry, combined with the collaboration of four non-profit music and arts organizations - NPR Music, WMOT, World Cafe and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center - make this year's AmericanaFest Day Stage a celebration of the roots and diversity of Americana music."

"History is always in the making at the War Memorial Auditorium," said Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. "We are thrilled and honored to be hosting the Americana Day Stage this year and to help present this important celebration of the roots of American music."

The full schedule can also be found at WMOT.org. All performances will take place from 12 pm to 6 pm CT.

Thursday, Sept. 12

12 pm: Robert Randolph

1 pm: The Mavericks

2 pm: Tami Neilsen

3 pm: Aaron Lee Tasjan

4 pm: The Record Company

5 pm: Shawn Colvin

Friday, Sept. 13

12 pm: Della Mae

1 pm: Rising Appalachia

2 pm: Che Apalache

3 pm: Aubrie Sellers

4 pm: Molly Tuttle

5 pm: Tanya Tucker

Saturday, Sept. 14

12 pm: The Wood Brothers

1 pm: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

2 pm: Allison Moorer

3 pm: The Get Ahead

4 pm: Jade Jackson

5 pm: Drivin N Cryin





