Amazing Radio Launches US Service Today

Amazing Radio is thrilled to announce today's launch of Amazing Radio US (AmazingRadio.us), the North American counterpart to the long-running British new music radio station and music discovery service that has helped launch the careers of artists including Alt J, Haim, London Grammar, Bastille, Chvrches, The 1975, Royal Blood, Sam Fender and Dua Lipa among many others. The debut of Amazing Radio US comes on the heels of news of Amazing Radio's acquisition of iconic live music brand CMJ.

Tune in at AmazingRadio.us and catch DJ Tobi Lynn's first show

Tonight, May 12th at 09:00 pm EST // 06:00 pm PST

Amazing Radio US kicks off programming tonight at 9:00 pm EST // 6:00 pm PST with DJ Tobi Lynn, who made her mark on the US radio landscape at XM Satellite Radio where she built from scratch and curated the indie/college focused XMU channel for a decade until the Sirius XM merger. "I'm ecstatic to be one of the pioneer presenters for Amazing Radio US," says Lynn. "I curated and hosted a show for the UK side several years ago, and I've been waiting for the day when this quite literally amazing brand would be brought stateside. This is truly the new frontier of music discovery, and it's a thrill to get the opportunity to celebrate new indie music in such a pure, organic and passionate way. Buckle up indie music lovers, it's time for the Amazing Radio US revolution to begin!"

DJ Erin (Frankenheimer) makes her debut tomorrow (5/13). A veteran of Entercom New Orleans where she produced and hosted her own new music radio show "Face the Music" on B97-FM, Frankenheimer is now the Entertainment Relations Director for Tunecore's New Orleans office and is thrilled to be back at Amazing Radio. She has also spent time in A&R for Columbia Records. Then on Thursday, the first show will air from DJ Andy Z (Zicklin), who wears two hats as both on-air personality and CEO of Amazing America, drawing upon his years of experience in the music industry and radio specifically. Zicklin steps in as the host of many specialty shows on Boulder, CO's KGNU and has worked at San Francisco stations KUSF and KQAK.

Over the coming weeks and months programming will continue to expand. Amazing is looking for new DJs from across the States to bring new voices to the airwaves as well as new music.

In the UK, Amazing Radio has made it its mission to feature emerging music, providing a leg up for undiscovered acts and a source of music discovery for artists and fans respectively. The launch of Amazing Radio US will bring that ethos across the Atlantic. Musicians who upload tunes to amazingradio.us will feature immediately online, and artists will be curated for radio play on Amazing Radio. Music lovers who like and rate tracks will bring more attention to their favorite bands and can pledge money to help them, or purchase the songs for download, with all money earned going directly to the artists.

Both Amazing Radio and CMJ celebrate new, alternative and emerging artists. Now these two long-established brands, which have helped musicians for more than fifty years in total, are launching initiatives to help them during the coronavirus crisis and beyond. "It's the perfect fit", said Amazing Radio founder, British entrepreneur Paul Campbell. "And it's needed urgently. With gigs cancelled and venues shuttered, the world's next generation of musicians need help to keep working".

Stay tuned for more developments and details surrounding Amazing Radio US and CMJ to be announced in the coming weeks.

www.AmazingRadio.us





