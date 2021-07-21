Altin Gün Announce 'Alem,' Their Second Album of 2021

Amsterdam's Altin Gün return today with new music, announcing Âlem, their second full-length of 2021. Âlem follows the Grammy-nominated band's globally acclaimed album Yol, released just five months ago, and will be out this Friday, July 23 on Bandcamp only. All revenue from Âlem sales will go directly to the environmental nonprofit Earth Today. Earth Today matches song purchases with square meters of protected land, provided by a global alliance of reputable nature protection organizations.

Through this method, Earth Today aims to build a global initiative to protect 50% of the planet by 2050. "For us as a band it's important to contribute to a more sustainable way of living," says Altin Gün. "Travel by van or train, no plastic on or backstage, CO2 compensation in case of flying and a vegetarian rider. However; we felt the urgency to do more. Recording a full-length album and donating all revenues to Earth Today to help them reach their goals is for us a way to contribute to a healthier planet." Visit Altin Gün's Bandcamp page this Friday to purchase the album.

Today Altin Gün release two new tracks - the summery new single "Kisasa Kisas" is a rare original composition from the band. "There is a noticeable concern for the way we collectively act in the world at large," they say. "Vainglory and revenge appear to be examined in 'Kisasa Kisas,' where lines translate as, 'Is it a skill to correct wrong with wrong? / Is it called courage to take suddenly tricky roads?'" "Kisasa Kisas" comes alongside B-side "Erkilet Güzeli" (which will not appear on Âlem), a reworking of a traditional Turkish song featuring London's Los Bitchos. Listen to both tracks HERE and watch the gorgeous "Kisasa Kisas" video, directed by Grégoire Verbeke:

Altin Gün released Yol, the follow-up to their Grammy-nominated 2019 LP Gece, in February on ATO Records. The Europop-inspired album was met with critical praise from Pitchfork, Relix, American Songwriter, KCRW, and more and saw the band profiled in the New York Times and on NPR's All Things Considered.

Yol has recently been named one of the best albums of 2021 so far by Variety ("pop music from another dimension"), Spin ("It's as if someone hung a giant disco ball over the Anatolian Peninsula"), Rough Trade ("brilliantly catchy, upbeat pop music"), Pop Matters ("Yol proves Altın Gün's versatility, reassuring listeners that the group can walk down many paths and still take us on a fabulous trip"), and Uncut. Time Magazine considered Yol track "Esmerim Güzelim" one of its 2021 songs of the summer, calling it "a love song so smooth and slinky it's practically liquid, with a chorus that will make you want to learn Turkish."

Photo Credit: Rona Lane