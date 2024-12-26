Alternative Rock Duo Plastic Rhino Release New Single 'I Rise'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alternative hard rock duo Plastic Rhino have unveiled their new single, "I Rise," out on all music platforms NOW. Released via Real World Records (founded by Peter Gabriel), "I Rise" is buzzy, bold, and gives a heavy dose of Flyleaf-esque energy that feels effortless. These LA rockers are poised to capture the ears of alternative, heavy metal, and pop listeners alike with the single's resounding, witchy vigor - and even better, "I Rise" is just the start of a new era. About the single, the band says:

This song is about the beauty and tragedy of our history towards women, especially in the medieval times when women who showed power or healing were accused of witchcraft and murdered in the thousands all over the world. When we visited Edinburgh, during the day it was a walk through history and beauty, but at the night, the ghost stories, death, and murder of the city made it strangely beautiful in such a sinister way. Turns out though, sometimes when you want to write something dark and demure, you end up with a rock pop bop.

Plastic Rhino is an alternative rock duo based in Los Angeles, CA. To record their new single "I Rise," Plastic Rhino traveled to Real World Studios in Box, UK. The Real World recording experience put Plastic Rhino in charge of writing and producing the song from start to finish over 3 intense days as part of their Producer Camp program, which is offered twice a year. The band had the opportunity to collaborate with top musicians, including Howie Gill on drums and electric drums, Adrian Utley of Portishead on synths, and Jantine Heij of Skrillex on backing vocals.

"I Rise" touches upon how anything can be dual-sided - beautiful during the day and deadly when the sun goes down. But ultimately, the sun always rises the next morning and becomes a beautiful ray of light. "I Rise" is out NOW on all digital platforms. STREAM "I RISE"

