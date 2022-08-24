Alt Rockers Big Rick Energy Release Debut Single 'Tired Of Me'

Singer/Songwriter Rick Eberle's new project Big Rick Energy, featuring the talents of Adam Sklar (Lead Guitar), Ryan Birkbeck (Drums) and Josh Forgione (Bass, Rhythm Guitars) brings a perfect storm of wave crashing alt rock goodness to his long time acoustic fan favorite Tired of Me.

With an alt rock flavor that fans of Pearl Jam, Muse or Foo Fighters would dig on one track, to a pure pop-rock sensibility in the vein of Fountains of Wayne or Barenaked Ladies on another, versitility is a strong suit for Rick and his various musical musings.

Influenced by a wide variety of artists from The Beatles and Elvis Costello to Gavin DeGraw and Hozier, and with a love for British singers like Cat Stevens, Freddie Mercury and Morrissey, Rick Eberle has proven himself to be a unique and versatile singer, songwriter and guitarist on both ends of the musical spectrum. With hard hitting and sometimes dark riffs interwoven with his powerful and upbeat melodic vocals and introspective lyrics, each listen is an aural adventure.

Check out Rick Eberle's 2021 release I'm On A High and in the band Iridesense (which includes Tara Eberle-Drouin on Vocals/Bass, Rich Drouin on Drums, Rob Viccari on Guitar), where Rick Eberle is a founding member and co-lead singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist, he has toured the US opening for major acts such as Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors and Sugar Ray and placed songs on the Nickelodeon Network shows Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and iCarly.

Rick and the band have several independent label releases - Cool Dream Tomorrow, Iridesense, A Trip Called Life, Secret Constellation and Thought Parade as well as several recent singles.

Listen to the new single here: