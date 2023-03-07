Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alt-Pop Folkie ALICIA BLUE Releases 'Inner Child Work Pt. 2' EP

Alt-Pop Folkie ALICIA BLUE Releases 'Inner Child Work Pt. 2' EP

"Believer" is now out via Magnetic Moon. Inner Child Work Part 2 will be released on March 17, 2023 via Magnetic Moon.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Singer-songwriter ALICIA BLUE learned how to ask herself the tough questions in writing both of her Inner Child Work EPs and the residual growth is something to behold. Making peace with the defiant, impulsive youngster within and readying them for full-on adulting is a daunting process, but Alicia tackles it all with admirable grace and honesty through eleven songs spread over two triumphant EPs.

The awaited second installment arrives on March 17 via Magnetic Moon Records, preceded by a trio of singles and supplemented with two striking covers along the way. Today, Americana Highways exclusively premieres the fresh track "Believer." Both EPs are produced by former Cage the Elephant guitarist Lincoln Parish.

Like a multicolored leaf steadily drifting to the ground on a warm fall afternoon, "Believer" is rife with a sense of merged endings and beginnings. "It's a song for when the dust settles," Alicia affirms. "It's the twilight of mind that occurs after the confusion is over. It's what is left, after a storm, which is also very human in this case. Reckoning with the cynic within, compassion towards what has hardened over time, but still a hopefulness for the future."

Written amid her relocation to Nashville as a Los Angeles native, Inner Child Work represents an upheaval, but the payoffs are plentiful, offering a sense of resolution and a way forward in a lyrical conversation about mental health. Inner Child Work PT. 1 featured the defiant "Don't Tell Me To Smile" and "Dog Days In L.A.", the latter of which frames the complexity of her relationship to the city she hails from with an unadorned, acoustic ballad.

Inner Child Work PT. 2 includes the frenetic single, "I Want It Faster," and "Young," a compelling dismissal of our cultural fantasy about remaining 'forever young' in favor of growing up and getting on with the show, which was co-written and played on by John Paul White of The Civil Wars.



Trumpetist Yayennings to Release New Album Yayennings Vol. 2 Photo
Trumpetist Yayennings to Release New Album 'Yayennings Vol. 2'
Yayennings is set to tour with Snarky Puppy in the U.S. this Spring in celebration of their new album Empire Central which won for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The record is available to purchase/stream on the band’s own label GroundUP Music.
Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA & More to Headline Outside Lands Fest Photo
Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA & More to Headline Outside Lands Fest
Outside Lands is pleased to share an eclectic mix of the hottest and most raved about musical acts including: Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Ethel Cain, plus trail-blazing artists like Noah Kahan, J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex, Orville Peck, Willow, and more.
Migguel Anggelo Announces LatinXoxo Spring Tour Photo
Migguel Anggelo Announces 'LatinXoxo' Spring Tour
Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. LatinXoxo runs 70 minutes and is performed in English and Spanish. The show was conceived by Migguel Anggelo; book by C. Julian Jiménez; musical direction by Jaime Lozano; direction by Adrian Alexander Alea.
Dalton Dovers Giving Up On That Most Added At Country Radio Photo
Dalton Dover's 'Giving Up On That' Most Added At Country Radio
As a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dalton Dover continues to reach new career milestones with the debut of his first single via UMG Nashville/ Mercury Records, as “Giving Up On That” is the most added song at Country radio.

From This Author - Michael Major


Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Announce Collaborative Album 'Phantasmagoria In Blue'Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Announce Collaborative Album 'Phantasmagoria In Blue'
March 7, 2023

Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo have announced details of a new collaborative album, Phantasmagoria in Blue, set for release on vinyl, CD and digitally. Listen to their delicate and emotive interpretation of Jackson C. Frank’s “Milk & Honey”, taken from his 1965 debut, and watch its accompanying video.
Jessika Shares New Single 'World Ain't Ready'Jessika Shares New Single 'World Ain't Ready'
March 7, 2023

Written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), “World Ain’t Ready” explores the notion that sometimes despite the strong desire of two people to be together, various circumstances and timing may hinder relationships from reaching their full potential. The song follows the previously released “Her.”
St. Paul & The Broken Bones Unveil 'Lonely Love Song'St. Paul & The Broken Bones Unveil 'Lonely Love Song'
March 7, 2023

St. Paul & The Broken Bones unveil a new single, “Lonely Love Song.” “Lonely Love Song” follows the record’s first single, “Sea Star,” which debuted last month to critical praise from NPR, Relix and Glide Magazine, with an accompanying video—an homage to the band’s home state of Alabama—directed by Gus Black.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Unveils SCHMIGADOON! Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Unveils SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Trailer
March 7, 2023

The second season of Apple’s comedy will include new musical numbers from Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two. Watch the video trailer now!
Rachel Baiman Releases New Song 'Bad Debt'Rachel Baiman Releases New Song 'Bad Debt'
March 7, 2023

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman’s new song, “Bad Debt,” is out now. “Bad Debt” is the third song unveiled from Baiman’s anticipated new album, Common Nation of Sorrow. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
share