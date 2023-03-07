Alt-Pop Folkie ALICIA BLUE Releases 'Inner Child Work Pt. 2' EP

Singer-songwriter ALICIA BLUE learned how to ask herself the tough questions in writing both of her Inner Child Work EPs and the residual growth is something to behold. Making peace with the defiant, impulsive youngster within and readying them for full-on adulting is a daunting process, but Alicia tackles it all with admirable grace and honesty through eleven songs spread over two triumphant EPs.

The awaited second installment arrives on March 17 via Magnetic Moon Records, preceded by a trio of singles and supplemented with two striking covers along the way. Today, Americana Highways exclusively premieres the fresh track "Believer." Both EPs are produced by former Cage the Elephant guitarist Lincoln Parish.

Like a multicolored leaf steadily drifting to the ground on a warm fall afternoon, "Believer" is rife with a sense of merged endings and beginnings. "It's a song for when the dust settles," Alicia affirms. "It's the twilight of mind that occurs after the confusion is over. It's what is left, after a storm, which is also very human in this case. Reckoning with the cynic within, compassion towards what has hardened over time, but still a hopefulness for the future."

Written amid her relocation to Nashville as a Los Angeles native, Inner Child Work represents an upheaval, but the payoffs are plentiful, offering a sense of resolution and a way forward in a lyrical conversation about mental health. Inner Child Work PT. 1 featured the defiant "Don't Tell Me To Smile" and "Dog Days In L.A.", the latter of which frames the complexity of her relationship to the city she hails from with an unadorned, acoustic ballad.

Inner Child Work PT. 2 includes the frenetic single, "I Want It Faster," and "Young," a compelling dismissal of our cultural fantasy about remaining 'forever young' in favor of growing up and getting on with the show, which was co-written and played on by John Paul White of The Civil Wars.