Almost Monday Make Waves with Release of Debut Album

San Diego’s almost monday release their debut album, DIVE, out everywhere now via Hollywood Records.

Consisting of Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar), and Luke Fabry (bass), almost monday continues to expand upon their distinctive sundrenched sound with DIVE. The indie-rock/indie-pop trio infuses endlessly catchy hooks into their catalog of songs about good times, friendship, and SoCal surf culture, winning over fans across the globe.

Showcasing a series of tight, upbeat melodies and toe-tapping rhythms, DIVE is a coming-of-age record and, as Dawson puts it, “a snapshot of us as individuals and as a collective.” He adds: “We take Polaroids of the crowd at every show. We wanted the album to feel like one of those Polaroids where you capture the moment. It might be blurry, but it’s that snapshot in time of who we are and what we like.”

Previously-released singles such as “sunburn,” “tidal wave,” “she likes sports” gave fans an early taste of what to expect from the album: upbeat, infectious tracks about growing up, wrapped in energetic, beachy melodies.

The new offerings from the album further meld the trio’s nostalgic surf-rock tones with modern indie-pop production, honed by producer Simon Oscroft (One Republic, Declan McKenna) . Tracks like funk-inflected synth bop and album single “jupiter” and indie-pop gem “can’t slow down,” which hit the Top 20 on the Alternative Radio chart this week, further encapsulate album themes of nostalgia and the magic of getting older.

“Each song has its own little story and life,” Cole says. “You kind of have to surrender. ‘jupiter’ was one we had to press on through — and 10 months later, there it is. This and ‘she likes sports’ are unique, because for somebody who knows our band, both of those songs feel quite different from what we've done before.”

On “can’t slow down,” which features falsetto refrain, slick beat, and shimmering keys, Luke adds, “That chorus had always stuck out to me. That was another one where we took it back and reworked it over a few weeks. It keeps it interesting — every song gets its chance to breathe and have life. Sometimes that's the same day you start writing, and sometimes it’s a month later.”

DIVE and its singles also feature a collaboration with the artist Dave Bowers, who created all of their single artwork. “What drew us to Dave's work was its simplicity,” Cole says. “It's not pop art, but it’s very colorful and stands out, and it just fits the vibe of the album.”

In August, almost monday concluded a 6-week North American tour supporting AJR and playing to crowds at legendary venues including New York City’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum in Los Angeles. The band is currently on a run of shows across Europe and the United Kingdom, bringing their high-energy live shows on the road to support THE DRIVER ERA. A full list of dates can be found below, and fans can purchase tickets HERE. Stay tuned for more from almost monday.

ALMOST MONDAY LIVE DATES

September 25 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom *

September 26 - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom *

September 28 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, United Kingdom *

October 1 - O2 Academy Edinburgh - Edinburgh, United Kingdom *

October 2 - O2 Academy Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom *

October 3 - O2 City Hall Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom *

October 5 - Neighbourhood Festival - Manchester, United Kingdom

October 6 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium *

October 7 - L’Olympia - Paris, France *

October 8 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands *

October 10 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany *

October 12 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany *

October 13 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany *

October 15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg *

October 17 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy *

October 18 - TONHALLE - Munich, Germany *

October 20 - SaSaZu - Prague, Czech Republic *

October 22 - Klub Stodoła - Warszawa, Poland *

October 25 - Falkoner Salen - Frederiksberg, Denmark *

October 26 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden *

October 27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway *

* Supporting THE DRIVER ERA

Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson

