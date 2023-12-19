Ally Brooke Announces Engagement With Music Exec Will Bracey

global pop superstar ally brooke announces engagement with music exec will bracey

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 3 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Ally Brooke Announces Engagement With Music Exec Will Bracey

Global pop superstar and Fifth Harmony alumni Ally Brooke and seasoned music industry executive Will Bracey are headed to the altar! People Magazine exclusively announced their engagement earlier today. See all the photos HERE.

Last night, Will staged a romantic proposal to his long-time girlfriend Ally Brooke at a private art gallery in Manhattan – and she said “yes!” The ring was designed in Turkey by a private jeweler.  

The couple first met in 2015 when Will joined Fifth Harmony's team as their tour manager and officially got together at the end of 2015. They currently both reside in Los Angeles, CA, and have a home in Winter Park, FL.

Will is a seasoned professional in the music industry with 15 years dedicated to tour managing global superstars such as Fifth Harmony and Justin Bieber. He still currently works with the latter, serving as the Director of Operations.

2023 has been an exciting year for Ally Brooke! The EMMY-Award winner returned to the pop music scene with the release of her single “Gone To Bed” and holiday EP Under the Tree. Most recently, Ally teamed up with Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane for a wholesome rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” It marks the first collaboration between any of the former Fifth Harmony members since the band announced their hiatus in 2018. The multi-platinum duo will perform the track this Thursday, December 21 on The Kelly Clarkson Show – an early Christmas present for Harmonizers everywhere! 

Ending the year with the perfect winter proposal, 2024 will find the newly engaged couple one step closer to declaring their “Everlasting Love” ❤️ 

Photo credit: Lucas Flores Piran 


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Zoe Bayani Reinvents Her Style With A Bold New Sound On My Dog Photo
Zoe Bayani Reinvents Her Style With A Bold New Sound On 'My Dog'

Zoe Bayani has carved her own niche in the Atlanta music scene with a mesmerizing sound that effortlessly weaves elements of pop, Americana, and indie rock together. Known for introspective lyrics that tug at the heartstrings and stadium-ready indie-pop hooks, Zoe has earned national recognition.

2
News Max Greenfield to Host 2024 Art Directors Guild Awards Photo
News Max Greenfield to Host 2024 Art Directors Guild Awards

Max Greenfield to host 2024 Art Directors Guild Awards on Feb. 10. Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Max Greenfield will host the 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, hosted by the Art Directors Guild. The event will take place on Feb. 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

3
ASCAP Unwraps Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs Chart Photo
ASCAP Unwraps Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs Chart

ASCAP Unwraps Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs Chart featuring Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon, and more. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers, both the Top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs.

4
VEEPS Acquires the Rights To MONSTA Xs First-Ever Concert Film Photo
VEEPS Acquires the Rights To MONSTA X's First-Ever Concert Film

Veeps' acquisition of MONSTA X: The Dreaming comes just as pop concert films have become some of the hottest tickets in town; Taylor Swift and Beyonce blew up box offices with The Eras Tour and Renaissance films, respectively. More than just movies, these films are happenings, with fans gathering in theaters to celebrate their favorite artists.

More Hot Stories For You

Zoe Bayani Reinvents Her Style With A Bold New Sound On 'My Dog'Zoe Bayani Reinvents Her Style With A Bold New Sound On 'My Dog'
News Max Greenfield to Host 2024 Art Directors Guild AwardsNews Max Greenfield to Host 2024 Art Directors Guild Awards
ASCAP Unwraps Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs Chart Featuring Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon & MoreASCAP Unwraps Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs Chart Featuring Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon & More
VEEPS Acquires The Worldwide Rights To MONSTA X's First-Ever Concert Film 'The Dreaming'VEEPS Acquires The Worldwide Rights To MONSTA X's First-Ever Concert Film 'The Dreaming'

Videos

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central WONKA
I NEED THAT
HAMILTON