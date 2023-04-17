Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You'

Country singer/songwriter and recording artist Allison Asarch recently released a cover of the 1995 hit Hootie & the Blowfish song "Only Wanna Be with You." You can listen to her romantic, country-ballad version HERE!

The song, written by Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, Mark Bryan and Jim Sonefield, was the third single released from the Hootie & the Blowfish album Cracked Rear View and reached #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart. Cracked Rear View went on to become the biggest-selling album in Atlanta Records' history, with "Only Wanna Be with You" remaining a fan-favorite tune today.

"Cover songs were a big part of my journey finding my voice out of the opera world and back into the mainstream music world," Allison explains. "I've always been a fan of this song by Hootie & the Blowfish. It's a classic and I knew that if I were to release a cover song, I wanted to do Only Wanna Be With You and flip the song on its head into a ballad. I also wanted to sing it from a woman's perspective. I hope I encouraged a new way for fans to dance to the song at their wedding or hear a timeless tune they always loved in a way they'd never heard it before."

Growing up in Houston, Texas, Allison Asarch discovered her love for music at a young age. As a child, she would perform at her grandparents' annual Christmas talent show, but it wasn't until she reached 4th grade that she knew she wanted to make a career out of it. "My music teacher, Ms. Teagarden, had everyone singing and smiling...including the boys! I loved the joy music brought to me and everyone else."



Raised on powerhouse vocalists like Tina Turner, Shania Twain and Freddie Mercury, Allison began cultivating her own unique sound while attending Otterbein University's School of Music in Westerville, Ohio. It was there that she began teaching herself how to play the guitar, while also taking piano lessons during her freshman and sophomore years. She was also a member of the school's choir, training in classical opera and traveling to Ireland and Germany to perform.



In 2018, Allison moved to Nashville, Tennessee to start chasing her dreams. When the Coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, she seized the opportunity to start recording and releasing her own music. Heavily influenced by Taylor Swift, Allison combines country, pop and jazz elements in her songs. In September 2020, she released her first single called Taylor Made. That same month, she appeared on the Netflix Original show "Sing On!" where she took first place and won over $42,000. She followed up with the releases of several subsequent singles, including Sippin' on Somethin', Summer Style, Cotton Dress, Neon Nobody and Midnight Daydream.



In late 2021, Allison began performing Country music and classic Rock n' Roll hits with her band on Broadway, Nashville's legendary strip of honky-tonks. Her debut album entitled "Texas to Tennessee" was released on February 11, 2022 and is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Allison was nominated for "Rising Star of the Year" for the 2022 Josie Music Awards, which took place in October at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. In November of 2022, she concluded her first fan-funded tour across the US.

In December 2022, Allison's single "Taylor Made" reached #1 on the aBreak58 Playlist. "We get a ton of music each week from all over the world," aBreak Music CEO, Bruce Tyler, explains. "When the A&R team heard 'Taylor Made,' the immediate consensus was that it was special."

On April 14, 2023, Allison released a romantic, ballad-version of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be with You."



An advocate for female empowerment, Allison is building her team around talented women. "I know there are wonderfully accomplished women who play instruments, sing backup vocals, produce and create. I want to help shine a light on those women and organizations the best I can!"

For more information, visit www.allisonasarch.com and follow Allison on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.