Allen Stone Releases New Single 'A Fathers Song'

“A Fathers Song” has become a fan favorite during Allen’s concerts and live clips have gone viral on TIktok.
Allen Stone has released the new single “A Fathers Song” via ATO Records. The track is accompanied by an official video directed by Justin Frick.
“A Fathers Song” has become a fan favorite during Allen’s concerts and live clips have gone viral on TIktok. "I poured my heart into trying to capture the whole fatherhood experience,” Allen shares. “Even today, it still gets me teary-eyed - it's like every emotion I felt becoming a dad is wrapped in those lyrics and melodies.
Allen Stone's journey to becoming a successful musician started in the small town of Chewelah, Washington, where he was raised on gospel music and spent much of his childhood as a pastor's son, watching his parents lead their congregation in song. After dropping out of college, he made the move to Seattle to pursue his music career, often driving up and down the West Coast in his '87 Buick to perform at any and all gigs he could find. Stone quickly gained a reputation for his powerful live performances, and over the years, he has played up to 200 dates per year, building a devoted following along the way. His unique ability to channel sensitivity into his songs while radiating hope and promise has endeared him to audiences worldwide.
Stone's ability to blend various genres, including soul-pop, folk-rock, R&B, and funk, is evident in his five full-length albums, from his 2010 self-released debut album "Last To Speak" to 2021's "APART." In addition to his successful touring schedule, Stone has also appeared on national television numerous times, including performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, American Idol and The Today Show.
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *
Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arenas *
Friday, June 14, 2024 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
Saturday, June 15, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch
Friday, June 21, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl *
Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl *
Friday, June 28, 2024 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
Monday, July 1, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks # Supporting Dirty Heads
Saturday, July 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - East Portland Summer Arts Festival
Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena *
Friday, July 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *
Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Floyd County, VA - FloydFest
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Nantucket, MA - Chicken Box
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Nantucket, MA - Chicken Box
Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion *
Friday, August 2, 2024 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion *
Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion *
Monday, August 5, 2024 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park Arts Festival
Friday, August 9, 2024 - Rocklin, CA -Rocklin Concert Series
Saturday, August 10, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Vail, CO - Vail Hot Summer Nights
Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Friday, August 16, 2024 - Austin, TX - Stubbs - Outdoors
Sunday, August 17, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena *
Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *
Friday, August 23, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Isle of Palms, SC - Windjammers
Saturday, August 31, 2024 - High Point, NC - Cohab Space
Monday, September 2, 2024 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Thursday, September 5, 2024 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Friday, September 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Monday, September 9, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall
Friday, September 13, 2024 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Friday, September 20, 2024 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sunday, September 22, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ogden
Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Love Letters Festival
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Bellwether
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego - Humphrey's
* Supporting Chris Stapleton
# Supporting Dirty Heads
Videos