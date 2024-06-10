Allen Stone Releases New Single 'A Fathers Song'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Allen Stone has released the new single “A Fathers Song” via ATO Records. The track is accompanied by an official video directed by Justin Frick.

“A Fathers Song” has become a fan favorite during Allen’s concerts and live clips have gone viral on TIktok. "I poured my heart into trying to capture the whole fatherhood experience,” Allen shares. “Even today, it still gets me teary-eyed - it's like every emotion I felt becoming a dad is wrapped in those lyrics and melodies.

Allen Stone's journey to becoming a successful musician started in the small town of Chewelah, Washington, where he was raised on gospel music and spent much of his childhood as a pastor's son, watching his parents lead their congregation in song. After dropping out of college, he made the move to Seattle to pursue his music career, often driving up and down the West Coast in his '87 Buick to perform at any and all gigs he could find. Stone quickly gained a reputation for his powerful live performances, and over the years, he has played up to 200 dates per year, building a devoted following along the way. His unique ability to channel sensitivity into his songs while radiating hope and promise has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Stone's ability to blend various genres, including soul-pop, folk-rock, R&B, and funk, is evident in his five full-length albums, from his 2010 self-released debut album "Last To Speak" to 2021's "APART." In addition to his successful touring schedule, Stone has also appeared on national television numerous times, including performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, American Idol and The Today Show.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arenas *

Friday, June 14, 2024 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch

Friday, June 21, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl *

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl *

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Monday, July 1, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks # Supporting Dirty Heads

Saturday, July 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - East Portland Summer Arts Festival

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena *

Friday, July 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Floyd County, VA - FloydFest

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Nantucket, MA - Chicken Box

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Nantucket, MA - Chicken Box

Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion *

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion *

Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion *

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park Arts Festival

Friday, August 9, 2024 - Rocklin, CA -Rocklin Concert Series

Saturday, August 10, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Vail, CO - Vail Hot Summer Nights

Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Friday, August 16, 2024 - Austin, TX - Stubbs - Outdoors

Sunday, August 17, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena *

Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Isle of Palms, SC - Windjammers

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - High Point, NC - Cohab Space

Monday, September 2, 2024 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Friday, September 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Monday, September 9, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ogden

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Love Letters Festival

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Bellwether

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego - Humphrey's

* Supporting Chris Stapleton

# Supporting Dirty Heads

Comments