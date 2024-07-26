Alix Page Releases New Single 'Girlfriend'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ising indie singer-songwriter and musician from Southern California, Alix Page, returns with “Girlfriend,” her first release since the Goose EP which dropped last year.

“Girlfriend” was co-written with Andy Seltzer and Lucy Healey. The song was recorded at Jazzcats Studio in Long Beach, CA, which is the same studio that Alix recorded her very first songs, and now her forthcoming EP set for release next year. Following tour dates with Milk Carton Kids in February, Alix made a pivotal decision to return to her musical roots equipped with live elements and a band.

Of the new single, Alix states: “Girlfriend” is about the early stages of meeting someone new, trying to play it cool and absolutely failing. Around the time I wrote it I felt like I was in high school again; already planning out our future, writing in a diary, making playlists, and hoping they were thinking about me the same way I was thinking about them. I really wanted to capture how sweet and silly and kind of embarrassing having a good ol’ fashioned capital C crush feels, especially so soon after meeting them.

Since the release of Old News (2022) and Goose (2023), Alix has evolved from the bedroom teen who released a high school demo a week before the pandemic, to a global touring and widely recognized artist: collaborating with a community she had always looked up to, like Marshall Vore, Andy Seltzer, Cameron Hale, and Skyler Stonetreet while supporting booming superstars like Gracie Abrams on her global “This Is What It Feels Like” tour, as well as opening for Ella Jane and Jeremy Zucker.

Alix Page will join Sarah Kinsley on her forthcoming tour this fall. Tickets can be found here.

September 15, 2024 | Hollywood Theatre | Vancouver BC CA

September 16, 2024 | Neumos | Seattle, WA

September 17, 2024 | Polaris Hall | Portland, OR

September 19, 2024 | The Independent | San Francisco, CA

September 20, 2024 | Troubadour | Los Angeles, CA

September 22, 2024 | Valley Bar | Phoenix, AZ

September 25, 2024 | House of Blues Cambridge Room | Dallas, TX

September 26 | Antone’s Nightclub | Austin, TX

September 29 | The Basement East | Nashville, TN

