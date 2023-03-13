Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'

Independent singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou has returned with the first single from her soon-to-be-announced new album.

"Shelter" arrives two years after Alice's 2021 Child's Play and Glow, her back-to-back acclaimed LP releases in the span of 9 months. With over 160 million streams and over 1.2 million monthly listeners, anticipation is high for this next offering. "Shelter" is available now at all DSPs.

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou's first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals and enchanting songs. Alice then self-released her debut EP, MOMENTUM, in 2014, followed two years later by her debut full-length, ORBIT.

2019 marked the release of her critically acclaimed second album Paper Castles, championed by the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone and The FADER. Alongside releasing an exceptional body of work, that year she played over 100 shows across four continents, and in doing so, built and cultivated a loyal fanbase.

After the pandemic put a halt to touring in 2020, Alice was left to readapt her way of working. The result was Glow, independently released on the 19th of March 2021, it was Alice's third studio LP. Glow took shape as a breathtaking work full of visceral star-dusted songs in which Alice articulated her deepest thoughts and emotions.

With touring still on a global standstill and a studio to work at daily, Alice focused on recording yet another album. She and her best friends and musical partners Ziv and Daklis traveled to beautiful British Columbia studio to make a record with David Parry who had produced "Glow" the year before: The process was simple and intuitive, using an 8 track tape machine and allowing the very new songs to grow into themselves.

Out of those intuitive recording sessions on Vancouver Island, Child's Play was born just nine months after the release of Glow. The unique record was warmly received, full of originality and character in true Alice Phoebe Lou style

With "Shelter" being the first release from her new album coming later this year, Alice phoebe Lou is very much an artist to watch. See below to follow and for tour dates.

ALICE PHOEBE LOU WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES

Australia and New Zealand

March

8 - BRISBANE - The Brightside SOLD OUT *

9 - SYDNEY - Oxford Art Factory SOLD OUT *

10 - MELBOURNE - Howler SOLD OUT *

11 - MELBOURNE - Brunswick Ballroom SOLD OUT *

12 - TASMANIA - A Festival Called Panama

14 - AUCKLAND - The Tuning Fork ^

* with Gabriella Cohen (solo set) // ^ with Molly Payton (solo set)

Japan and Taiwan

March

19 - TAIPEI - Moon Romantic SOLD OUT

22 - TOKYO - WWWX *

23 - BEPPU - Shibainoyu

25 - TAKAMATSU - Ritsurin Garden

26 - KAMAKURA - Jochiji Temple SOLD OUT

27 - TOKYO - Haremame SOLD OUT

29 - YOKOHAMA - Billboard LIVE ^

* with ODOTTEBAKRINOKUNI (band) // ^ with Ayano Kaneko (solo set)

North America

May

10 - PHILADELPHIA - World Cafe Live

12 - SALT LAKE CITY - Kilby Block Party

13 - CHICAGO - Thalia Hall

14 - SEATTLE - The Crocodile

16 - VICTORIA - Capital Ballroom

Europe

October

25 - COLOGNE - Gloria

26 - FRANKFURT - Zoom

27 - MUNICH - Backstage Werk

29 - VIENNA - Arena

30 - PRAGUE - Lucerna Music Bar

November

1 - SALZHAUS - Winterthur

2 - MILAN - Magazzini

3 - DORNBIRN - Spielboden

5 - BERLIN - Metropol

7 - OSLO - Vulkan Arena

8 - STOCKHOLM - Nalen

9 - COPENHAGEN - DR Studio 2

11 - HAMBURG - Uebel & Gefährlich

22 - PARIS - La Cigale

23 - AMSTERDAM - Paradiso

24 - GRONINGEN - Spot

26 - BRUSSELS - La Madeleine

28 - BARCELONA - Sala Apolo

29 - MADRID - Jaguar Club

30 - LISBON - LAV

December

2 - SAN SEBASTIAN - Dabadaba

5 - BRIGHTON - Chalk

6 - MANCHESTER - New Century Hall

7 - BRISTOL - Trinity

8 - LONDON - O2 Kentish Town Forum

