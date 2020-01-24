Ali Gatie Releases New Song 'What If I Told You That I Love You'

22-year-old Toronto global phenom Ali Gatie has unveiled a new song entitled "What If I Told You That I Love You" via Warner Records.

Listen below!

Over soft guitar chords and a pulsating beat, Ali reflects on losing a potential love. "The worst feeling is not having the courage to tell someone you have feelings for them - and then by the time you gain the confidence, it's too late because someone else did it and took your spot," Ali shares. "That emotional rollercoaster of feelings is what this song is about ." The song follows standout tracks such as the platinum-certified smash "It's You," which has accumulated over 1.1 billion streams, and "Say To You," which clocks in at over 37 million streams, from his recent debut EP YOU.

With over 1.5 billion streams to-date, Ali Gatie is already taking the new year by storm. Not only will he be embarking on a series of first-ever sold out live headlining shows, he was recently announced as a performer at the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Check out full show dates below and stay tuned for more to come.

TOUR DATES:

1/27 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

1/29 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

2/3 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI

2/4 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

2/11 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA

2/12 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA

4/12 - Coachella - Indio, CA

﻿4/19 - Coachella - Indio, CA





