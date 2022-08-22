Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alex / October Secures Distribution Deal With Deskpop Entertainment

Alex / October Secures Distribution Deal With Deskpop Entertainment

The film will release in select cities and streaming On Demand across the US on iTunes and Google on August 30th.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

The film ALEX / OCTOBER, has secured a World Wide distribution deal with Deskpop Entertainment. Deskpop is a label with Bridgestone Media Group. The film is produced by One Good Man Productions and stars Brad Hunt (Too Old to Die Young), Tara Shayne (Good Trouble) and Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless).

The film marks the first narrative feature from producer, Lisa Freberg whose successful stint as Head of Branded Content at DreamWorks Animation led her to create her One Good Man Productions company. It was written and directed by Josh Hope in his third independent feature, is a deep look into depression, mental health, alcoholism, and suicide while handling these serious issues with hope.

The film will release in select cities and streaming On Demand across the US on iTunes and Google on August 30th. The deal was brokered by Mat Levy from DeskPop and Ilyssa Goodmand and Deborah Gilels from LA Media Consultants.

"Alex/October is one of those rare films that work on so many levels" said Deskpop VP, Mat Levy. "We were immediately intrigued by the incredible complexity of a character in a downward spiral of mental illness and alcoholism. This is an honest and difficult journey that begs to be seen for its incredible message."

"Partnering with Deskpop Entertainment on this distribution deal is an important step in the film's path forward and we couldn't be more thrilled" says Lisa Freberg, CEO of One Good Man Productions and Producer of ALEX/OCTOBER. "The team understands how to promote the film with respect and care which will position us in the best way possible."

"Alex /October Soars because of a mesmerizing performance from the unlikely but brilliant pairing of Brad Hunt and Tara Shayne" added Executive Producer, Deran Sarafan. "Writer Director Josh Hope has smartly crafted a film with solid production values that pull the audience into this film like a fly on a wall."

Self-destructive and living another lonely cold Chicago winter, Alex (Brad Hunt) wants to end his life. In desperation, he places a bizarre classified. October (Tara Shayne) and her "besties" Josh (Ethan Cutkosky) and Cait (Rivkah Reyes) are twenty-somethings on their own aimless downward spiral.

When October's morbid curiosity leads her to respond to Alex's post, their lives collide sending them on a journey to face their own secrets. When small choices are the difference between life and death, compassion matters. Additional cast members include Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless) and Rivkah Reyes (School of Rock.)

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'
August 22, 2022

This 16-track album, her most honest and vulnerable to date, shows Tink’s potential fully realised and now flourishing more than ever before. Executive produced by multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R at Empire - Hitmaka, the album features an impressive roster of artists including 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long and more.
bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'
August 22, 2022

The 14 track album will feature previous singles ‘piccolo’ and ‘mathematics’, and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.
Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence MagazinePhotos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine
August 22, 2022

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. Check out photos of the new solo singer and upcoming Little Mermaid star on Essence Magazine now!
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 TrailerVIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 Trailer
August 22, 2022

Go, Do. Go! voice actors include Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilber Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker. Watch the new video trailer now!
Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'
August 22, 2022

Pushing outside of her physical and mental comfort zone, the cohesive dual release marks Su’s first time creating outside of her 10x10 box room, collaborating with another artist, and producing trilingual tracks. The lyrics, which shift between English, Korean, and Spanish, serve as an optimistic reminder to live in the present.