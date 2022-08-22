Alex / October Secures Distribution Deal With Deskpop Entertainment

The film ALEX / OCTOBER, has secured a World Wide distribution deal with Deskpop Entertainment. Deskpop is a label with Bridgestone Media Group. The film is produced by One Good Man Productions and stars Brad Hunt (Too Old to Die Young), Tara Shayne (Good Trouble) and Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless).

The film marks the first narrative feature from producer, Lisa Freberg whose successful stint as Head of Branded Content at DreamWorks Animation led her to create her One Good Man Productions company. It was written and directed by Josh Hope in his third independent feature, is a deep look into depression, mental health, alcoholism, and suicide while handling these serious issues with hope.

The film will release in select cities and streaming On Demand across the US on iTunes and Google on August 30th. The deal was brokered by Mat Levy from DeskPop and Ilyssa Goodmand and Deborah Gilels from LA Media Consultants.

"Alex/October is one of those rare films that work on so many levels" said Deskpop VP, Mat Levy. "We were immediately intrigued by the incredible complexity of a character in a downward spiral of mental illness and alcoholism. This is an honest and difficult journey that begs to be seen for its incredible message."

"Partnering with Deskpop Entertainment on this distribution deal is an important step in the film's path forward and we couldn't be more thrilled" says Lisa Freberg, CEO of One Good Man Productions and Producer of ALEX/OCTOBER. "The team understands how to promote the film with respect and care which will position us in the best way possible."

"Alex /October Soars because of a mesmerizing performance from the unlikely but brilliant pairing of Brad Hunt and Tara Shayne" added Executive Producer, Deran Sarafan. "Writer Director Josh Hope has smartly crafted a film with solid production values that pull the audience into this film like a fly on a wall."

Self-destructive and living another lonely cold Chicago winter, Alex (Brad Hunt) wants to end his life. In desperation, he places a bizarre classified. October (Tara Shayne) and her "besties" Josh (Ethan Cutkosky) and Cait (Rivkah Reyes) are twenty-somethings on their own aimless downward spiral.

When October's morbid curiosity leads her to respond to Alex's post, their lives collide sending them on a journey to face their own secrets. When small choices are the difference between life and death, compassion matters. Additional cast members include Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless) and Rivkah Reyes (School of Rock.)