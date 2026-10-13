Alex Miller Releases 'Money Well Wasted' Single and Video

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Alex Miller offers up a playful, upbeat look at retail therapy as a heartbreak cure in his new single, 'Money Well Wasted.' The track, from his current album MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU, was written by Miller, Robert Arthur and Conner Sweet, and produced by industry veteran Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records.

The music video, filmed at Carter Vintage Guitars by Bryce Free, portrays a musician's road to recovery. The clip opens with Miller reaching for a 1944 D-28 Martin guitar with a $100,000 price tag. The famed Nashville shop is the perfect backdrop for this lighthearted take on moving on, one vintage instrument at a time.

I bought six new speakers for my old car

Blew a few grand on a Martin guitar

Called Jeff Ruby's made a reservation

When I get that bill know I'm gonna hate it

I'll hit that bar around nine o'clock

Buy me and my buddies a round of shots

That ice cold beer I can almost taste it

I'm way past broke

But it's money well wasted

(A. Miller, R. Arthur, C. Sweet)

For Miller, the song is all about putting the pain in the rearview mirror. 'I love that instead of dwelling on the hurt, this guy is doing his best to get over it – whatever it takes.'

'Money Well Wasted' follows his three previous radio hits from MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU: 'The Byrd,' 'Secondhand Smoke' and 'Just A Mom.' This summer, the Kentuckian enjoyed his international debut with performances at the prestigious Norsk Countrytreff Festival in Breim, Norway. Stateside, Miller has recently opened shows for Ernest, Chris Janson, the Oak Ridge Boys, and Aaron Watson. Alex continues to promote the album with a steady stream of tour dates.

Catch Alex Miller and The Kentucky Kowboys

Oct 16 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

Oct 17 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

Oct 18 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

Oct 24 - Monticello, KY - Lake Cumberland Fall Fest (Craig Morgan)

Nov 13 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock Show

Nov 14 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock Show

Nov 15 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock Show

Dec 10 - Lexington, KY - Private

Dec 18 - Hodgenville, KY - Lincoln Jamboree - Christmas show

About Alex Miller

This 23-year-old 6'6' entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite whose American Idol Season 19 run brought him fame and changed his life in 2021. Signed to Billy Jam Records, Alex has four well-received Jerry Salley-produced projects to his credit: MILLER TIME (2022), COUNTRY (2023), MY DADDY'S DAD (2024), and MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU (2026).

Miller immediately enjoyed radio success with his early releases 'Don't Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,' 'Through With You,' 'I'm Over You, So Get Over Me,' 'Girl, I Know A Guy,' and the smash single, 'Puttin' Up Hay.' His three most recent singles ('The Byrd' [featuring Tracy Byrd], 'Secondhand Smoke' and 'Just A Mom') have all enjoyed at least two weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart.

An energetic performer, Alex owns the spotlight when he hits the stage – and quickly captures the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man on up-tempo numbers – ala early Garth Brooks – or bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. He's toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IA, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Luke Bryan, Chris Janson, Ian Munsick, Justin Moore, Alabama, Trace Adkins, Shenandoah, Emily Ann Roberts, Neal McCoy, Tracy Byrd and others.

Alex has also devoted time to his songwriting, and has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jamey Johnson, Larry Cordle, Belle Frantz, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Kirsti Manna, John Meador, Mo Pitney, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, Bill Whyte and more.

Alex closed out a spectacular 2023, receiving the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization's highest accolade. He moved to Nashville in May 2024 and made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry the following month. In 2025, Miller was chosen as a brand ambassador for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Kentucky Proud program and this year, he signed a sponsorship agreement with clothier Cowboy Hardware Western Wear.

Photo Credit: Stephen Johnson



Photo Credit: Stephen Johnson

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