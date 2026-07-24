The Wilder Blue to Release New Album 'Cinco' With Lead Single 'Chasin' The Sun'

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Country group The Wilder Blue is set to release its new album CINCO on August 28, with the lead single Chasin' The Sun available now.

Produced by Lyndon Hughes and The Wilder Blue and recorded at The Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, CINCO is the band's fifth album, showcasing their adventurous musicianship, deeply human storytelling, and signature five-part harmonies. The new ten-track album finds The Wilder Blue exploring new creative territory, incorporating outside musicians and songwriters for the first time, while embracing a renewed sense of freedom and exploration.

'We set out to make an album that pairs well with campfire coffee kettles, dusty neon band signs, and sun-bleached dashboard Polaroids,' lead singer Zane Williams shares. 'We figured it out together, as friends, the five of us. It was exhausting and exhilarating. Our memories, now your music. We hope you enjoy Cinco.'

Earlier this summer, the band unveiled the album track 'Texas Women' featuring Tracy Byrd.

The album can be pre-ordered and pre-saved here.

The Wilder Blue has toured alongside artists such as Luke Combs, Hank Williams Jr., Midland, Flatland Cavalry and Charles Wesley Godwin, and will continue on the road through the fall. Upcoming stops include headline shows at Austin's Meanwhile Brewing, Houston's Heights Theater, Chicago's Garcia's and Madison's High Noon Saloon, as well as west coast dates with Paul Cauthen. Full details can be found at www.thewilderblue.com/shows.

Since their 2020 debut, The Wilder Blue has established themselves as one of the most versatile bands in country music. Known for their engaging five-part harmonies and captivating songwriting, the group has released four studio albums to date, including 2025's Still In The Runnin'. Self-released, self-produced and fan-funded, the album debuted to critical attention. The band also joined forces with Luke Combs for a cover of The Eagles' 'Seven Bridges Road,' which has garnered over 8 million streams across platforms.

The Wilder Blue is Williams (lead vocals), Paul Eason (lead guitar), Lyndon Hughes (drums), Sean Rodriguez (bass) and Andy Rogers (multi-instrumentalist).

Photo Credit: Mackenzie Ryan

CINCO TRACK LIST

1. Sinners and Strays

2. Last Chance for Dancin'

3. When He's Out of Sight

4. Leavin' Town

5. The Hunt

6. Wild Western Windblown Band

7. Texas Women (feat. Tracy Byrd)

8. Chasin' The Sun

9. Good Woman

10. Only the Years

THE WILDER BLUE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 25—Cardwell, MT—Headwaters Country Jam

August 6—Helena, MT—Lakeside on Hauser

August 8—Challis, ID—Braun Brothers Reunion

August 28—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

August 29—Austin, TX—Meanwhile Brewing

September 4—Whitehouse, TX—Blackhawk Creek Grill & Venue

September 5—Fredericksburg, TX—Everybody's Somebody Fest

September 6—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob's*

September 11—Chicago, IL—Garcia's

September 15—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon

September 18—Springfield, OH—The State Theater

September 19—Noblesville, IN—The Arena at Innovation Mile

October 2—Beaver Dam, KY—Stomp and Holler

October 10—New Bern, NC—MumFest

October 17—San Juan Capistrano, CA—Boots in the Park

November 6—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy & Harriet's+

November 7—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory+

November 8—Paso Robles, CA—BarrelHouse Brewing Co.+

November 10—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre+

November 13—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades+

November 14—San Francisco, CA—The Castro Theatre+

*with Band of Heathens

+with Paul Cauthen



Photo Credit: Mackenzie Ryan

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