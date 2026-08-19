Craig Campbell Releases BETTER BY THE SEA Music Video

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Country hitmaker Craig Campbell kicked off summer with his beach-grooving 'Better By The Sea' single, and today he releases the fun water-loving music video on his YouTube channel. The video was shot by Maddy Grossl in West Palm Beach, Florida on the boat of Craig's friend Doug Thompson who also owns RodsByDru.com custom fishing rods, equipment and apparel.

'Summer may be coming to an end, but that never stops our desire to hit the water or pop a cold one at the beach,' said Craig. 'We had a blast shooting this video, and I can't thank all of our friends enough for joining us!'

Written by Craig with Greg White, Jason Cannon, and Mitch Rossell, Bart Busch produced the track for Grindstone Recordings via Vydia. White and his wife Michelle join the cast frolicking on the boat with Thompson, his daughters Ava and Maya and Craig's lead guitar player Jason Miller.

Later this month, fans can catch Craig performing at The Mulehouse Hit Songwriter Show with Brian White and Gary Chapman in Columbia, Tennessee on August 28 and at the Red, White, & Boots Music Festival in Huntingburg, Indiana on August 29.

About Craig Campbell

In a world fueled by the smoke and mirrors act of overnight success, Campbell has long been admired for his patience and persistence on the road less traveled. A consistent balancing act of traditional values and modern industry trends, Campbell is also considered by many to be one of the most talented yet under the radar stars, across all genres. The Lyons, Georgia native grew up playing his mother's piano and singing in church, took a job as a corrections officer in his hometown after high school, and moved to Nashville to pursue his music dreams in 2002.

He spent the next several years paying his dues as a demo singer by day and Lower Broadway gigger by night. He connected with fellow South Georgia native Luke Bryan and started touring as his keyboard player. A year and a half long keyboard stint with Tracy Byrd soon followed, and he took over as bandleader down at The Stage on Tuesday nights on his non-touring days. His smooth chops and hot-blooded stage presence caught the eye of industry execs and in 2009, Campbell signed his first record deal.

His debut single, 'Family Man,' hit the Billboard top 15 in 2011. 'Outta My Head' cracked the Top 15, and catchy tune 'Fish' garnered more than 10 million on-demand streams. His 2014 breakout hit 'Keep Them Kisses Comin'' was on its way up the charts when Campbell got the unexpected news that his label had closed. He and his devoted team continued to press radio stations around the country, so much so that the single ended an impressive run well inside the Top 10, which is unheard of for a song with no financial backing.

A deal with Red Bow Records, a division of the Broken Bow umbrella, yielded the top 40 'Tomorrow Tonight' followed in 2018 by his most poignant and well-known work to date, 'Outskirts of Heaven.'

He launched Grindstone Recordings in 2020 and has been busy recording and releasing his own music as well as signing other artists to his label. In the last two years he released The Lost Files: Exhibit A & B, Class of '89 and Almost Greatest Hits albums.

Craig and his wife Mindy accomplished a longtime dream of opening Grindstone Cowboy in their hometown of Eagleville, Tennessee in 2022. The coffee shop, restaurant and music venue has become a popular gathering spot for locals and visitors alike and was featured on Tennessee Crossroads. A second location opened in a revitalized 12,000-square-foot building in downtown Shelbyville, Tennessee on November 8, 2025.

Craig formed the Kenny Campbell Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Craig to honor his father who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer at age 36. He has raised over one million dollars for various colorectal and colon cancer organizations.

His 12th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge over $35,000 was raised for The Kenny Campbell Foundation in June. The figure represents the most money raised to support colorectal cancer research and awareness with the highest number of celebrities participating.

For updates on tour dates and other news about Craig, visit https://www.craigcampbell.tv/.

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