Alanis Morissette Announces Debut Meditation Album 'The Storm Before the Calm'

Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced her first meditation album, the storm before the calm, will be released on June 17th. Pre-order it here!

On the upcoming album, Alanis will guide fans through 11 different meditations. The forthcoming album was co-written alongside Dave Harrington (Darkside). Alongside the announcement, Alanis released the first track from the album, "safety-empath in paradise" today. Get it here!

Of today's announcement and making the forthcoming album, Alanis shared, "Meditating rests my interior, to the point where I can have access to ideas and visions and inspirations-I can hear my own capital-S Self. Music, for me, is like a portal in a way, an invitation into a state of being that I'm not normally in. Making the record kept me super connected and accountable during COVID, when I felt like I was just going to disappear and float away."

In conjunction with the wide release on traditional DSPs, the storm before the calm will also be released on the leading mental health app, Calm. The platform will host all eleven tracks for on-demand streaming. Fans can download Calm now for iPhone and Android and receive a seven day free trial for first-time subscribers.

Alanis will be embarking on her world tour celebrating 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. The new dates follow Alanis' sold out #1 female-fronted tour from 2021, which was also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets.

Her UK tour will kick off in Glasgow, OVO HYDRO, and she will perform in cities including Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham before wrapping the UK leg of her tour with two huge headline shows at The o2, London on June 28th and June 29th. On the North American portion of the tour, Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage. On the European tour dates, Beth Orton will appear as a special guest. For tickets and more information, please visit here.

the storm before the calm Tracklisting

1) light-the lightworker's lament

2) heart-power of a soft heart

3) explore-the other side of stillness

4) space-pause on violence

5) purification-the alchemical crunch

6) restore-calling Generation X

7) awakening-in between thoughts

8) ground-I want to live.

9) safety-empath in paradise

10) mania-resting in the fire

11) vapor-amplified in stillness

2022 World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill

UK Tour Dates:

*June 19 - Glasgow, UK - OVO HYDRO

*June 21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

*June 23 - Birmingham, UK - United Arena

*June 24 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

*June 25 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

*June 28 - London, UK - The 02

*June 29 - London, UK - The 02

*Beth Orton appearing

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette's 1995 debut, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL," was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums.

She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. On December 5, 2019, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The show was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards and won 2 Tony Awards at the 2021 ceremony. In July of 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews.

In August of 2021, Alanis kicked off her sold out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour became the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets. Alanis also stars in Fox's sitcom, "The Great North," which will return for season 3 in 2022.

Outside of entertainment, Alanis is an avid supporter of mental health, female empowerment, as well as spiritual and physical wellness. In 2016, she launched "Conversation with Alanis Morissette," a podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to recovery to developmentalism to art.

Guests have included Gabor Maté and Dan Siegel as well as many other leaders and teachers. A dedicated charitable activist, she has supported numerous causes that focus on empowerment, art, psychological and spiritual healing, relationships and environmental causes, earning her a Global Tolerance Award from the United Nations. Alanis was also honored with the Rock the Vote's Patrick Lippert Award for her dedication to causes making the world safer for young people, including the benefit concert Groundwork, for The Act to Reduce Hunger, as well as several fund-raisers for gun control and 9/11 relief.

Along with Harville Hendrix, John Gottman, Sue Johnson, and Dr. Dan Siegel, Alanis founded the Relationships First Organization, which empowers people to communicate without criticism, listen without judgment and connect through their differences. She has given keynote talks at a variety of events, including the Evolution of Psychotherapy Conference and 1440 Multiversity, where she explored "remaining connected with oneself, spirit and others".