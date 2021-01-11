Airpark Share 'Bring It Back My Way' (ft. Erin Rae)

On Friday, Nashville-based duo Airpark shared their lead single, "Bring It Back My Way" (feat. Erin Rae), from the band's upcoming EP, Quiet Type: an Intimate Collection of New & Old, due out February 26th via Eugenia Hall Records.

Late last year, Airpark released their fast and loose retro-inspired one-off single "D Y W" (feat. St Lucia) to critical acclaim. With Quiet Type: an Intimate Collection of New & Old, they extend that team spirit to a wider circle of partners, tapping frequent collaborator Scott Hundley as their producer and lacing the songs with contributions from upright bassist Byron House (Robert Plant, Patty Griffin), pedal steel guitarist Spencer Cullum (Miranda Lambert, Steelism), and guest vocalists like Erin Rae, Valley Queen, and Nightingail. The result is a record that stands in low-key defiance of the isolated feelings that permeate the COVID-19 era, while also highlighting the exploration and musical diversity at the core of Airpark's work. Quiet Type: an Intimate Collection of New & Old may be tranquil, but these songs still speak volumes.

"Bring It Back My Way" is a song about missing someone and how jarring it feels that after a relationship is over (oftentimes) there's suddenly zero communication with this person you've spent so much time with. In terms of the recording process, the highlight was definitely Erin's involvement. As soon as she started singing the first chorus we all quietly lost it in the control room - her voice and vocal arrangements were mesmerizing. - Michael Ford, Jr.

Like everyone else last year, we were exhausted and anxious from what was feeling like the end of the world. At some point in the midst of all that the concept for the EP pretty much revealed itself. We wanted to make something calming in a time of tension and communal in the midst of all the isolation (thus the featured performances). We had friends that we would usually be unable to work with due to differing touring schedules come in and contribute to songs - that was the silver lining of the whole thing. We realized the whole process would be good for our own mental states and maybe other folks feeling the same way would benefit from it too. That was the idea anyway. (And yes, we indeed took Covid precautions while tracking). - Ben Ford