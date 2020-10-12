Ahya Simone Unveils 'Frostbite' Video

Watch the new video below!

Detroit-based harpist and singer Ahya Simone premieres her video for "Frostbite" today, directed by Hong Kong director and photographer Jayne Lies.



Simone's debut single, "Frostbite" is produced in collaboration with Pique Records co-founder Mountain.



Of the song, Ahya explains, "'Frostbite' is a conversation about the feeling of being isolated while longing for connection and belonging. I wrote this song 3 years ago, during a time I was grieving a relationship and the loss of my two aunts. At the same time, I moved into my own place so I had a lot of solitude."



She continues, "Releasing it now, the song has become less personal, moving towards collective. We are in a collective grief season that we can't escape from, so here is how I'm dealing with it. Reaching out to loved ones, slowing down, saying no to more work and yes to more play. As we call loneliness by its true name "disconnection," "isolation," we help each other move through it by reconnecting."

