Acclaimed Pianist Sheldon Pickering Releases Inspiring Single 'Second Chance'

With the New Year in full swing, many people take this time of year to get a fresh start - or often - a second chance to start over. Nationally acclaimed pianist Sheldon Pickering has just the music to go along with this spirit. His new original instrumental piece "Second Chance" just hit Spotify and all over streaming sites today.

Playing piano since age 6, music has brought him immense joy, and he feels fortunate to share that joy with his fans around the globe. Pickering has released 5 albums to date, including his latest album, Blessed Assurance, which he released in April 2019, putting a New Age spin on traditional hymnals and spirituals.

Pickering currently resides in New Mexico with his wife and five children. He considers himself extremely blessed to have been able to return the priceless gift of adoption to two of his children. Alongside his family and musical endeavors, Pickering is dedicated to advocating for oppressed communities, motivational speaking, and counseling small business owners.

Independent Music Review has said that "Sheldon is one of the most talented pianists I've heard. His impeccable sense of feel, timing, and taste makes listening to his records an absolute pleasure." Jazz Weekly raves about his "sublime touch" in his latest album, Blessed Assurance (released April 2019). Sheldon has released five albums to date and is planning to release his sixth album later this year.

Check out Sheldon Pickering's new single, "Second Chance" -- available now on Spotify and iTunes!

For more information: SheldonPickering.com





